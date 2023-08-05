4 surprises that could take place on the last SmackDown before SummerSlam

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will be the final show before SummerSlam 2023. The blue brand has delivered several high-quality shows on the road to the Biggest Party of The Summer, which has also resulted in increased viewership for the show. However, fans are excited about tonight's episode, as this will be the final stop for the company before the Premium Live Event.

The previous edition of SmackDown ended with the brutal beatdown of Jey Uso at the hands of Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa after his match with Grayson Waller. Talking about tonight's show, some high-profile segments and matches have already been announced.

That said, let's explore the five potential surprises that could take place on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

#4. LA Knight could lose again on SmackDown

Tonight's edition of the blue brand is set to feature a match between Sheamus and LA Knight. For those unaware, the company has booked a Battle Royal for SummerSlam, with Knight and Sheamus being the first two participants announced.

While some fans hope that Knight may gain momentum on the final show, WWE may have different plans, possibly having The Celtic Warrior secure a victory. Another loss for Knight could create frustration and anger among fans, generating heat and anticipation for the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

#3. New twist in the Tribal Combat match rules

The final edition of Friday Night SmackDown is set to miss Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief hasn't been announced for the show. However, the company has announced a segment featuring Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, where the Special Counsel will unfold the history of Tribal Combat en route to SummerSlam.

This raises the possibility of a new twist in the rules of the Tribal Combat match. As of now, the Stamford-based promotion hasn't revealed all the rules for this Samoan traditional clash. However, Heyman's segment may reveal something that could double fans' excitement for the clash at SummerSlam.

#2. IYO Sky could make another attempt for her MITB cash in

Another high-profile segment announced for the show will feature Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair in a confrontation before their Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2023. There is speculation that IYO Sky might attempt another cash-in during this segment.

If the three female superstars engage in physicality due to heated verbal exchanges, and Asuka gets knocked out, IYO could take advantage and try another Money in the Bank cash-in.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that the company could surprise fans by crowning IYO as the new champion during the segment. This move would significantly impact the women's division landscape before the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Jey Uso could get some new Ally before SummerSlam

Despite Roman Reigns not being announced for the show, WWE has scheduled a major segment featuring Jey Uso. The company has advertised "The Real Chief" Jey Uso to make an appearance on SmackDown. It is highly likely that the former Right Hand Man will use this opportunity to send a final message or warning to The Tribal Chief before their anticipated clash at SummerSlam.

However, there is also a possibility of a surprise, where Jey could reveal a new ally, possibly due to Jimmy's injury. The potential addition of a new ally has created more anticipation among fans, as it may help even with the odds against The Tribal Chief during their clash.

With SummerSlam 2023 just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see how things will unfold on SmackDown.

