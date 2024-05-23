4 Swerves Logan Paul can pull off at King and Queen of the Ring- Surprise appearance, Cody Rhodes outsmarted, and more

Logan Paul is set to compete in another high-stakes match this weekend against Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, The Maverick could ensure that he will emerge on top of whatever happens in various ways.

Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship was AJ Styles, whom he successfully defeated to retain the title. The American Nightmare will face Logan Paul for the gold on May 25, 2024, in Saudi Arabia. While many thought the match would be both for the Undisputed title and the United States Championship, The Maverick managed to make it only for Cody's title. Interestingly, he could have more tricks up his sleeve.

For this list, we will look at four things Logan Paul could do at King and Queen of the Ring during his match against Cody Rhodes.

#4. Logan Paul could introduce a new move

Most of Logan Paul's wins came because he used dirty tactics. Aside from outside interference, it was mainly due to the brass knuckles he often uses to end every match. However, for this weekend, he could use another tool.

As the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody should expect more about his opponents and familiarize himself with their tactics. With this in mind, Rhodes could already be expecting the usage of brass knuckles but not something much bigger, maybe like their own championships.

#3. Logan Paul could reveal a hidden detail from the contract

As mentioned above, Logan managed to surprise many during their contract signing on SmackDown days ago after reasoning that it would only be for the Undisputed Championship. Due to this, he could pull another surprise hidden in the contents of their contract.

After the match at King and Queen of the Ring, in which Cody Rhodes would retain his title, The Maverick could ruin his celebration by stating that it was a Two out of Three Falls Count match or that something mundane like using the Cody Cutter wouldn't be allowed.

#2. Cody Rhodes to be disqualified

Relating to the earlier point of Logan sneaking details into the contract, another thing he could use against The American Nightmare is ensuring the champion will play fairly during the match.

Paul has already taken inspiration from Eddie Guerrero by using the Frog Splash. However, another thing the US Champion does is cheat his way to win. Logan could take a page from Eddie's book and pretend Rhodes hit him with the title or any other way of cheating.

#1. Logan Paul could bring reinforcement

As an influencer and YouTuber, it's unsurprising that The Maverick is connected with numerous artists and fellow social media stars. He has previously brought in people to help him during matches, and that tradition could continue in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

On last year's Crown Jewel, Logan had his brother, Jake Paul, by his side against Roman Reigns. Other influencers could appear, but this may not happen this year due to Jake's schedule. IShowSpeed could return after already appearing a couple of weeks ago.