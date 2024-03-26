4 takeaways from RAW this week - WWE star to miss WrestleMania 40?; Major titles in jeopardy & more

The latest edition of WWE RAW concluded with Cody Rhodes on the receiving end of a beatdown by The Rock. Chicago's favorite son CM Punk made his mighty comeback after his Royal Rumble injury citing his role in WrestleMania 40.

Let's dive into a few key points to be noted from RAW this week:

#4. The Judgment Day's Tag Team Title reign might be on shaky ground

The Judgment Day was on top of their game throughout 2023. A year later they seem to have dived the rest of the WWE roster. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions - Damian Priest and Finn Balor made quite a few enemies in the division.

It escalated from kicking R-Truth out of the faction, leading to his reunion with The Miz and contending for the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, other popular duos like New Day and DIY are determined challengers with two tag team spots available for SmackDown stars.

On the latest edition of RAW, Awesome Truth had a run-in with The Judgment Day and following the show vowed to take everything away from the group. JD McDonagh took on Ricochet this week and lost despite Dominik Mysterio attempting to help. Their recent losses go against them and if unchecked could cost Priest and Balor the tag team titles next month.

#3. Andrade set to miss first WrestleMania back in WWE?

Andrade's WWE return in 2024 has been somewhat diminished and barely memorable. Ever since his Royal Rumble comeback in January, the 34-year-old only has two RAW matches to his name - against Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci.

Despite limited in-ring presence, Andrade has been making regular backstage appearances. His friendly brief chats with The Judgment Day and extension of an invitation to join the group, led to speculation of a potential betrayal and eventually a match between Dominik Mysterio and Andrade, as the former was leading the charge.

However, the restricted duration up to WrestleMania 40 does not provide ample time for a feud build-up. The only feasible way the two RAW stars could face each other is if they get involved in Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's feud on SmackDown. If Andrade sides with the Hall of Famer against the young Mysterio and the Legado Del Fantasma leader, a tag team match could be added to WrestleMania 40.

#2. Gunther might have to defend his title against more than one competitor at WrestleMania 40

The past few months have been a transitional period in Sami Zayn's WWE career. From the chirpy beloved RAW star, Zayn turned into a man on a mission to win a championship, retaining his lost fate.

Bronson Reed defeated the 39-year-old on RAW and then went on a rant questioning his status for WrestleMania. On the past two editions of the show, Chad Gable was also spotted backstage attempting to belittle Zayn's confidence proclaiming that he would not be able to beat Gunther. In February, Bronson Reed was reportedly set to compete at Elimination Chamber in his home country but was unable owing to personal commitments. The RAW star then participated in a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship but failed.

Gable showcased his determination and prowess when he clashed with The Ring General last year. Given their promising rise on the red brand and in a bid to raise the stakes for Gunther, a fatal four-way for the Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of Immortals should be considered.

#1. The Final Boss's statement on RAW to influence him taking over for good?

This week on RAW, The Rock showed up, interrupted Cody Rhodes' addressing fans, whispered something in his ear, and walked away. The show concluded with The Final Boss attacking The American Nightmare backstage and out of the arena, making a bold statement.

He kept shouting 'Look at you now' mocking Rhodes for his incapacity to do anything. This was the first time the 51-year-old was seen in a physical exchange with Cody Rhodes, intensifying their upcoming clash at WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns was not present for the showdown but Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa played a vital part in helping The Rock's sabotage on RAW. So, it begs the question of whether The Tribal Chief is aware of these latest developments or actively involved with it behind the scenes.

Between The Rock making things personal with the young star and his film schedule for the second half, this altercation and confrontations could be building up to a long-term feud. And where The Final Boss's involvement would be crucial.

