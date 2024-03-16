3 takeaways from SmackDown this week - Randy Orton's post WrestleMania future; stars underestimating WWE tag team & more

This week's SmackDown saw three new matches added to the WrestleMania XL match card. LA Knight and AJ Styles will lock horns at The Show of Shows, while Logan Paul will defend his US Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Additionally, Jimmy Uso accepted his brother's challenge for a showdown at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

While the match card expanded, there were a few events and subtle things that SmackDown possibly teased:

#3. WWE's tag team division needs to watch out for New Catch Republic following their win on SmackDown

In 2022, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, and Trent Seven formed British Strong Style at NXT UK. However, following its merger with the main NXT brand, the trio embarked on different paths.

Pete Dunne, renamed ''Butch,'' teamed up with Ridge Holland and Sheamus as part of The Brawling Brutes. With The Celtic Warrior's injury keeping him out of in-ring action and Holland transitioning to NXT, Dunne regained his original wrestling name and reunited with Bate.

The duo earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Despite a defeat, the two young stars, revamped as the New Catch Republic, displayed stellar performances to earn the respect of fans and critics alike.

On SmackDown this week, the New Catch Republic defeated Pretty Deadly to qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. The two stars complement each other's wrestling styles, which bodes well for their future as a tag team. It shouldn't come as a surprise if they claim the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. Bianca Belair's heel turn is imminent following her absence on SmackDown

The EST of WWE has been on a losing streak at the previous two premium live events. At the Elimination Chamber PLE, Bianca Belair seemed distraught after failing to punch her ticket to WrestleMania XL.

Last year, she faced Asuka in the mega event to become RAW Women's Champion for a second time. Things seemed to be going well for the 34-year-old until the past few months.

In the previous edition of SmackDown, Naomi was seen sympathizing with Bayley following Damage CTRL's betrayal. Belair did not share the same empathy for The Role Model, and she was vocal about it. She disagreed with Naomi and cited that it was not worth it, teasing a possible feud with Bayley.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley locked horns with Dakota Kai. However, the match ended in a DQ following interference from Damage CTRL members. The Role Model suffered a vicious assault at the hands of her former teammates, and it was only Naomi who came to her rescue.

Unfortunately, the former champion was outnumbered. Fans expected Bianca Belair to come out and even the odds, but she didn't. There is no update on the reason for Belair's absence from the blue brand this week, but her feelings towards Bayley, especially in the aftermath of their intense rivalry, could force her to turn heel again.

#1. SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton's singles feuds might be limited this year

Randy Orton made his WWE debut in 2002, and the legendary wrestler has been a vital part of the roster ever since.

While wrestlers are prone to injuries at times, their outcomes lead to early retirement, which is an emotional decision for anyone to consider. Following The Bloodline's attack on Randy Orton in May 2022, The Viper had to undergo spinal surgery.

Despite being out for 18 months, The Viper returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. He signed with SmackDown in a bid to exact revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Orton locked horns with Reigns, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. However, he failed to upstage The Tribal Chief following interference from Solo Sikoa.

Last month, The Apex Predator competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows this April. However, it seemed Orton was struggling with his back, as he was seen grimacing in pain while grabbing his lower back.

It is unclear whether it was part of his storyline to convince his opponents that he was vulnerable or a legitimate concern. However, he was able to work through the pain, delivering multiple RKO to his opponents. But just when it looked like he was closing in on victory, Logan Paul attacked him with brass knuckles. Drew McIntyre seized the opportunity and pinned the former WWE Champion to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Orton has been a part of a few singles matches since his return. However, he won't feature in a singles match at this year's Show of Shows.

The Legend Killer will battle in a Triple Threat Match against Logan Paul and Kevin Owens for the US Championship. Fans would hope to see Randy Orton in a singles match at a premium live event after WrestleMania XL.

