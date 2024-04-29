4 things CM Punk can do if he appears on WWE RAW

CM Punk played a part in a new champion being crowned and celebrated the becoming of another new champion at WrestleMania XL. The Best in the World has been out due to an injury he sustained during the Royal Rumble, but made sure to make his Mania appearance count. However, he did give an update on the last episode of SmackDown. Notably, he could be doing the same on April 29, 2024, on WWE Raw.

So far, no official announcement has been made regarding this by either CM Punk or WWE. However, it is almost certain that he may be present on WWE Raw to greet the crowd. Here are all the four ways ‘The Cult of Personality’ could run the show on the red brand.

#4. Promo highlighting him as ‘The Best in the World’ on WWE RAW and SmackDown

WWE Draft had a big pool of superstars who remained with their former brands or got shifted into new ones. Despite the existence of high-profile stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, Punk took the cake as the number one draft pick.

Thus, the Chicago native could very well be seen talking about it on WWE Raw on Monday.

#3. CM Punk may face Logan Paul to open his in-ring return

CM Punk has not been able to perform in the ring due to his injury. Owing to his previous hype-building, he didn’t partake in any matches besides the Royal Rumble either. Hence, he is yet to have his first singles match after his heavily celebrated comeback at the Survivor Series in September 2023.

Interestingly, the former WWE Champion can open his season by fighting another champion, Logan Paul. Although this may not develop into a championship challenge later on, The Maverick could very likely trade blows with Punk on WWE Raw.

However, this may not happen as Logan Paul is a superstar and champion on SmackDown, and therefore may not be on RAW.

#2. CM Punk could rub more salt in McIntyre’s Wrestlemania wounds

CM Punk had a major rivalry development with Seth Rollins and everyone was excited to see their feud reach its boiling point at WrestleMania XL. However, due to his injury, Drew McIntyre ended up receiving the opportunity.

However, Punk sneakily distracted The Scottish Opportunist to help Damian Priest cash in his MITB contract. While he had already snickered a lot in McIntyre’s face in Philadelphia, Punk can mock the five-minute champ once again on WWE Raw.

#1. Punk may continue as a commentator on WWE Raw

CM Punk had agreed to preside over the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre as a commentator. The superstar had officially accepted the role in front of his home crowd in Chicago and did a great job in Philadelphia as well.

Thus, if the WWE Universe sees him join Michael Cole and Co. once again, he will be welcomed with zealousness once again. Hence, he may choose to get on commentary once again on WWE Raw.