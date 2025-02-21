4 things CM Punk can do at WrestleMania 41 if The Rock faces Cody Rhodes

The Rock is no stranger to ruining CM Punk's plans as he was the one who ended the latter's historic 434-day WWE Championship reign in 2013. From the looks of it, The Final Boss might ruin The Best in the World's plans again if he confronts Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown.

The Rock recently announced that he will return to WWE SmackDown tonight, which means there's a possibility he will cross paths with Cody Rhodes and challenge him at WrestleMania 41. If this happens, that means The American Nightmare would no longer be available for 'Mania, leaving several superstars without a feud.

CM Punk is one of those star. Punk is also a favorite to win the Elimination Chamber next month. However, if The Final Boss wants Cody, The Best in the World will have to find something else to do on The Show of Shows.

For this list, we will look at four things CM Punk can do at WrestleMania 41 if The Rock faces Cody Rhodes:

#4. CM Punk can be involved in a major WrestleMania triple-threat match

If not against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, another match rumored for CM Punk is a triple threat contest against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The seeds of this rumored bout were sown at this year's Royal Rumble, where all three men brawled following their elimination.

If The American Nightmare will be pre-occupied for WrestleMania, Punk and Rollins can begin the build for their 'Mania match at Elimination Chamber, where they will both be involved. However, after Roman was injured in the brawl, he will likely target both men when he returns. This is one way the creative can book a triple threat between them in the main event of Night 1.

#3. CM Punk can have a match against another Anoa'i family member

Since Cody might be occupied with The Rock at WrestleMania, Punk can pick up a fight with another member of the Anoa'i family Roman Reigns. Interestingly, Paul Heyman himself can be the one to make this match happen.

While Seth and Punk have a strong disdain for each other, the latter and Roman are also not the best of friends either. Even if Reigns is no longer the champion, Punk knows that The Bloodline member is still a big star, and defeating him can do wonders for his career. If The Head of the Table refuses, Punk can chip in the favor Heyman owes him for teaming up with The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#2. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul could be set up after the Royal Rumble

On a SmackDown episode before Royal Rumble, Punk mocked Kevin Owens for losing to Logan Paul in the past. However, this statement came back to haunt The Best in the World when he was eliminated from the Rumble by The Maverick. They met again on RAW, and it's clear that there is animosity between them.

Both men will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber together, which might increase their hatred for each other and lead to an interesting WrestleMania 41 feud.

#1. John Cena to have one last match against his former rival

If Cody won't be available for WrestleMania because of The Rock, another star who will be heavily affected by this is John Cena. The Franchise Player is eyeing his 17th World Championship on his farewell tour. However, this can pivot his way to Punk instead.

Punk and Cena had a memorable feud in 2011 that blurred the lines of Kayfabe and reality. For Cena's retirement tour, the rivals can revisit this feud one last time, and it also helps that Punk called out the veteran for declaring his direct entry into the Chamber match without participating in any of the qualifying matches.

