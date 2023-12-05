4 things CM Punk may do on WWE RAW tonight

Last week on WWE RAW, CM Punk made his first appearance on the show since 2014, delivering a heartfelt promo to the fans in attendance.

While he remained coy about his future aims in the company, fans are still incredibly keen to see what is next for the Second City Saint.

Although CM Punk has not been confirmed to appear on the red brand tonight, many are expecting him to appear. Therefore, we are going to take a look at four potential things WWE may do with CM Punk on RAW.

#4 - A reunion with an old friend

While CM Punk has been a divisive figure in many of the locker rooms he has been in, he has also picked up many close friends along the way.

One performer he grew very close with in WWE was Kofi Kingston. The pair formed a bond in 2008 after they won the tag team titles.

Speaking to ACWrestling, Kofi opened up about the brilliant influence Punk had on him during the early days of his career.

"I was Tag Team Champions with CM Punk, which was awesome because I learned so much from him. He was one of the guys who took me under his wing when he didn't have to. I was always grateful for that friendship." (H/T Fightful)

A potential segment Punk could be a part of this Monday could be him and Kofi interacting with each other backstage. That's certainly one way for the creative team to tug on the heartstrings of longtime fans.

#3 - A backstage interview

The company's next Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble, is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024. With that in mind, the company has plenty of time to book Punk's potential first match back.

Therefore, CM Punk may merely be on the show tonight to remind fans of the man he was 10 years ago and look back at his various achievements.

The company's creative team could achieve this by having the former WWE Champion be interviewed in a backstage segment on RAW.

#2 - Punk delivers another pipebomb to the WWE Universe

Last week on RAW, the Chicago native's promo was met with great applause from some and a negative reaction from others. This was partly due to the simplistic nature of it, compared to the scathing pipebombs he has delivered over the years.

One person who had words to say on Punk's promo was Booker T, who gave his thoughts while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"At points in time, CM Punk got caught in the moment a little bit, he almost got choked up a little bit. For CM Punk to come out, not having that comfort zone (on Monday) of being in Chicago, wondering, ‘How are they going to react?’ Then, they give him the ultimate pop. That does something to you. For me, it wasn’t the greatest ‘promo promo’ as far as ‘I’m going to whoop everyone’s a** in the locker room’ promo, which is what I’m looking for a lot of times. It was not that." (H/T WrestlingNewSource)

Given the neutral tone of voice that Punk adopted last week, he may now be looking to deliver some verbal jabs to the WWE roster during a promo on RAW and remind fans how scathing he can be on the mic.

#1 - CM Punk goes for the gold

One performer who was not that happy to see CM Punk return in Chicago at Survivor Series: WarGames was the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

The Visionary told the world exactly how he felt about CM Punk earlier this year when he hailed the straight-edge star as a locker room cancer.

Following Punk's return, Seth Rollins gave his thoughts at a WWE live event in Illinois.

"I'm not going to waste any more breath on somebody that's been gone for 8 years,' he said on the mic at the end of the show. '[Someone who] has done nothing but try and tear this place down. Instead I'm going to take my time and use my breath on talking about the people who've been here all along. That's everybody in the back who's made WWE the hottest ticket in town, that's every single one of you who are here tonight." (H/T DailyMail)

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins is set to put his title on the line against Jey Uso. With many expecting Seth to retain, fans could see CM Punk's entrance music hit after the bout, leading to the two stars staring each other down in the middle of the ring to close the show.