4 things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes once again proved himself as a fighting champion when he defeated Logan Paul in a chaotic contest at The King and Queen of The Ring event in Jeddah.

Following up on his stellar encounter with AJ Styles at Backlash: France, Rhodes tore the house down with Paul, but writing the aftermath of the hellacious brawl will be a tall task.

The aftermath could begin as soon as SmackDown, where Rhodes can do these four things:

#4. Cody Rhodes thanks Michael Cole

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, Michael Cole has been a massive fan of The American Nightmare. As someone who has followed his entire career, Cole has seen Rhodes grow as a performer and individual.

The WWE Universe has seen glimpses of this friendship on television, such as when Rhodes hugged Cole upon finishing his story at WrestleMania XL. However, their mutual respect was very evident at The King and Queen of the Ring PLE last weekend.

The Voice of WWE expressed his disapproval of Logan Paul using brass knuckles, which led to an intense argument between Cole and Paul. Their confrontation led to the Undisputed WWE Champion taking advantage and eventually winning the bout.

The American Nightmare could repay Cole's loyalty and friendship with a heartfelt promo of gratitude, highlighting their friendship and adding an interesting layer to the wrestler-commentator dynamics at play.

#3. The Undisputed WWE Champion addresses the controversial finish of Gunther vs. Randy Orton

Also in Jeddah, Gunther defeated Randy Orton in a thrilling encounter to become The King of The Ring. However, the unplanned finish raised some eyebrows as Orton's shoulders were off the mat during the three-count.

Although The Ring General is almost confirmed to receive a World Title shot at SummerSlam, WWE could throw a significant curveball in his path, starting with Cody Rhodes drawing attention to the botched finish.

Gunther could end up challenging Rhodes at SummerSlam as The American Nightmare has a direct link with The King of The Ring. This could lead to a mini-program where The Ring General would have to reconfirm his right to the throne, which may potentially include a rematch with Orton.

#2. Cody Rhodes comes face-to-face with Gunther

Although he is a RAW Superstar, King Gunther could pay a visit to SmackDown on Friday to put The American Nightmare on notice.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion could interrupt Rhodes during a standard promo, and remind him of his impending opportunity for a World Title at SummerSlam.

They already have some history as Rhodes last eliminated Gunther to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Thus, this narrative could be explored and the build could begin as soon as SmackDown.

#1. AJ Styles attacks Rhodes

This one involves Cody Rhodes in a passive sense rather than an active one, but WWE could choose to maneuver this angle differently.

AJ Styles has grown incredibly desperate in recent weeks, taking trips to Nick Aldis' office to build his case for another title shot. However, the SmackDown General Manager has denied the veteran, who is losing not only time but patience.

The Phenomenal One could snap and unleash a vicious assault on The American Nightmare backstage or interrupt the champion during a standard promo. Either way, the goal would be to display aggression and put Rhodes on notice for another title opportunity.

