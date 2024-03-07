4 things that could happen on SmackDown this week

Even though RAW and SmackDown haven't locked horns inside the ring recently, one could certainly say the blue brand has the upper hand in terms of generating interest. While Roman Reigns was already one of the biggest draws on the Friday night show, the inclusion of The Rock has changed the tide in the blue brand's favor even more.

In fact, the upcoming episode of SmackDown will also witness Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins make an appearance to confront The Bloodline. While the WWE Universe will have its eyes on this segment, there are many other potential surprises that could set the stage for WrestleMania 40.

In this article, we will look at four such surprises that could take place on the brand led by Nick Aldis:

#4. Jade Cargill can join forces with Bayley on SmackDown

When Bayley challenged IYO Sky to a match at WrestleMania 40, she knew she would be going up against three women. But things took a turn for the worse as Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley, and once again joined forces with Damage CTRL. This means Bayley is now up against four strong women.

However, things could change for the better, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion might find support in Jade Cargill. On last week's episode of the blue brand, Cargill had a run-in with Damage CTRL. This could be a hint at her lending her support to Bayley.

#3. Absent superstar takes out LA Knight

As WrestleMania approaches, fans can expect to see the unexpected. In such a scenario, fans could witness the return of Omos on WWE programming. While the Nigerian giant has made appearances on PLEs, he hasn't been active on weekly shows for a while now. This is something that could change on SmackDown.

Omos could make his return on the blue brand to help AJ Styles against LA Knight. For those unaware, Omos served as Styles' bodyguard back in the day. While things did not end well between them, helping Styles is the best path Omos could use to return to WWE programming.

#2. Randy Orton can team up with Kevin Owens

Logan Paul has gotten under the skin of several WWE Superstars since making his debut. However, since he left Australia after Elimination Chamber, The Maverick has been on the hitlist of two of the most notorious superstars in WWE - Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Logan's friendship with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory is the only advantage he has. To eliminate the same, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could join forces and take out the trio. Witnessing the team of Orton and Owens compete together will be delightful to many fans.

#1. RAW Superstar helps Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confront The Bloodline

The biggest development in the Reigns vs Rhodes story is that The Rock made Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins an offer they can't refuse. Or maybe, they can. The answer to the heel faction's challenge will be revealed on the upcoming episode of SmackDown when Rhodes and Rollins confront The Bloodline.

However, given the strength of the heel faction, there is a chance the duo could carry company with them. Jey Uso could make an appearance on SmackDown and confront Jimmy Uso. If this happens, it will be interesting to see how The Bloodline reacts.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE