4 things that could happen on SmackDown this week

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, every episode of SmackDown and RAW is extremely important. Over the last few weeks, the Stamford-based promotion showcased many matches and segments that have led to important developments concerning this year's Show of Shows.

Hence, it's only obvious that the upcoming episode of SmackDown will further build up the anticipation on The Road to WrestleMania. Given The Rock is set to appear on this week's episode of the blue brand, it will be interesting to see what takes place. In this article, we will look at four things that could possibly take place on SmackDown this week:

#4. Jimmy Uso accepts Jey Uso's challenge on SmackDown

Since last year's SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso has been constantly tormenting his twin Jey Uso. From costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to costing him the Intercontinental Championship, Jimmy has been the biggest roadblock in Jey's career.

This is the reason the latter challenged him to a match at WrestleMania on RAW this week. Hence, on the latest episode of the blue brand, Jimmy could accept his brother's challenge, and also possibly add a stipulation. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline member does something along these lines.

#3. Jade Cargill interferes in the match between Bayley and Dakota Kai

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Dakota Kai turned her back on Bayley and aligned with Damage CTRL. Naturally, this wasn't the outcome Bayley accepted, and she will now face Kai on the blue brand next episode. However, whenever Bayley faces a member of Damage CTRL, she faces four women!

Hence, to even the odds, Jade Cargill could interfere in the match and help Bayley win. The reason she could do that can be attributed to her verbal confrontation with Damage CTRL two weeks ago. Also, by aligning with Bayley, Cargill could establish herself as a strong face.

#2. Kevin Owens turns heel

Since losing to Logan Paul at Royal Rumble earlier in the year, Kevin Owens seems determined to make a comeback and win the United States Championship. However, the only person who stands in his way to the championship is Randy Orton. While Owens has been good to Orton till now, that can certainly change.

On SmackDown's latest episode, The Prizefighter could turn heel and attack Orton. This could lead to GM Nick Aldis announcing a #1 contender match between Owens and Orton.

#1. The Rock punishes Cody Rhodes

After slapping The Rock on SmackDown last week, Cody Rhodes on RAW mentioned it felt good to slap his boss. While the fans were entertained hearing this, it must have surely angered the rock. This is a major reason why he could punish The American Nightmare on SmackDown.

The Rock could announce himself as a special guest referee in the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Or he could make the tag match on Night One a four vs two situation with the entire Bloodline going up against Rhodes and Rollins.

Both these potential punishments could prove to be very hard and could cost Cody Rhodes terribly. It will be interesting to see if something like this happens in the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

What do you think will happen on this week's episode of Smackdown on the Road to WrestleMania? Discuss!