Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will emanate live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The company has announced three high-stakes encounters for the upcoming show.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Preist. Meanwhile, the two Money in the Bank qualifying matches will see Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark take on Sonya Deville and Natalya, respectively.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes will feature as a special guest on Miz TV. Given the announced card, fans can expect an eventful episode of WWE's flagship show tonight.

The following list will look at four things that could unfold in the upcoming show.

#4 Becky Lynch makes easy work of Sonya Deville on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch will lock horns with Sonya Deville for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE RAW. Fans can expect Big Time Becks to make easy work of her opponent to earn a quick victory.

The Man could put on a dominating show to secure a spot in the ladder match. However, she could be attacked by Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus following her win. The heel duo could lay waste to Lynch, sending her a strong message.

#3 Trish Stratus helps Zoey Stark prevail over Natalya

Zoey Stark will go one-on-one against Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight. However, potential interference from Trish Stratus during the contest seems highly likely.

Given the Stamford-based company has chosen to align Stark with The Quintessential Diva, Stratus could help her partner defeat The Queen of Harts on WWE RAW.

Stratus could return Zoey's Night of Champions favor by helping the 29-year-old star qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#2 Seth Rollins defeats Damian Priest to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. This match came to fruition after The Judgment Day member accepted The Visionary's open challenge over the weekend.

Fans can expect this contest to be a banger. While Priest could give a tough fight to The Architect, he will likely succumb to a defeat in the end. Rollins could successfully defend his title following a hard-fought win against the former United States Champion.

#1 Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will feature as a special guest on the Miz TV tonight. But things may not turn out too well for The American Nightmare during the segment.

As you may know, Rhodes seemingly challenged Lesnar to another showdown on the previous episode of WWE RAW. Hence, The Beast could show up on tonight's show to answer his challenge.

Lesnar could attack The American Nightmare during the talk show segment before accepting his challenge.

