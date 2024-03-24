4 things Jade Cargill could do in her first official SmackDown appearance next week

Jade Cargill set unrest in the wrestling world with the announcement of her signing to Friday Night SmackDown. The 31-year-old star has been officially a part of the Stamford-based company since September of last year, and regardless of her limited screen time, the former AEW TBS Champion has built an impressionable rapport with the WWE Universe.

Following the declaration of her association with the blue brand going forward, let's take a look at four things Jade Cargill could do next week.

#4. She could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40

The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time in January of this year.

Last week, Asuka was seen limping during Damage CTRL's assault on Bayley. There was no update on the cause and impact of the injury, but The Empress of Tomorrow was present on the latest edition of SmackDown, seemingly continuing the 'curse' of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Naomi and Bianca Belair's feud with Damage CTRL needs a third member. Jade Cargill could join them and team up with either of them to contend for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40. It would also provide Asuka with the necessary time off if required. Additionally, it would continue the hype for Cargill's WWE run.

#3. Put IYO SKY and Bayley on notice

Jade Cargill already bumped into IYO SKY backstage earlier this month. The 31-year-old star had an impressionable title reign in AEW as TBS Champion. In addition to being the inaugural TBS Champion, Jade held and defended the title for 508 days.

Cargill made a statement with her performance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she made her WWE debut. This left fans impatient as to her next in-ring competition. Despite backstage hesitation regarding her capabilities, Jade could put IYO SKY and Bayley on notice for their WrestleMania 40 match, citing that she is focused on winning the Women's Championship someday, thus giving the wrestling world something to look forward to in her future WWE run.

On the other hand, a title chase following her debut without hyping and building up fans more could be deemed vulnerable for her WWE career. She could build up on her potential feud with Bianca Belair into a few premium live events before eventually pursuing the WWE Women's Championship.

#2. Confront Tiffany Stratton for interrupting her backstage during her SmackDown meeting

Tiffany Stratton was another promising addition to the SmackDown roster. The former NXT Women's Champion taunted Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Mia Yim in her first main roster appearance following the signing.

Last month, during a backstage segment, General Manager Nick Aldis was spotted with Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan were also present in Aldis' office. Stratton stormed into the room, bragging to Belair and Morgan about securing her spot at the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Jade Cargill interrupted their bickering, stunned at how they were doing it amid her business meeting with Nick Aldis. The 24-year-old's constant reminder that she is the Center of the Universe might end up in a run-in with Cargill next week, leading to her first singles match on the main roster.

#1. Announce teaming up with SmackDown Superstars for her first WrestleMania match

Damage CTRL has been wreaking havoc on SmackDown. They took out Naomi and Bianca Belair this week in a chaotic segment.

The Role Model is on a quest to seek revenge against the WWE Women's Champion for orchestrating a betrayal by the team that she helped put together. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors do not have a WrestleMania 40 spot. Jade Cargill could step up as the third member since the heel faction has a numbers advantage over Naomi and The EST of WWE.

Asuka seemingly suffered an injury recently but showed up on the latest edition of SmackDown, thus leaving the certainty of competing shortly up in the air. If she can compete over the next few weeks, a six-woman tag team match might just do it for Jade Cargill in her first WrestleMania match. This would also be an apt way to build up on a potential singles feud with Bianca Belair for the next premium live event.

