4 things Jason Kelce can do at WWE WrestleMania 40

Jason Kelce is just one of the many mainstream celebrities and athletes rumored to appear at WWE WrestleMania XL this weekend, and he could even steal the show due to his affiliation with the location.

WrestleMania XL will occur on April 6 and 7, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The stadium where the WWE Superstars will perform is notably known as the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. One of their most notable players is their now-retired Center, Jason Kelce, who is a well-known wrestling fan.

Jason and his brother, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, always reference WWE during interviews, their podcasts, and much more. Due to Jason's connection to both sports, fans hope to see him have his own WrestleMania moment in his home stadium.

For this list, we will look at four possible scenarios in which Jason Kelce could be involved in The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend.

#4. Jason Kelce could be involved in the rumored "mystery slot"

Days before Wrestlemania will take place, it has been reported that WWE might be planning to add a "mystery slot" to the event. It's unknown what this exactly is and who will be involved. Interestingly, like last year, WWE could feature returns and even surprise appearances.

The hosts of WrestleMania could announce their presence for the event and even deliver an impromptu and surprise match, like Pat McAfee, Snoop Dogg, Shane McMahon, and The Miz did last year. However, this time around, it could be Jason Kelce who answers the challenge.

#3. Jason Kelce could copy his fellow NFL player's actions at WWE WrestleMania 39

One of the highlights of last year's event saw the San Francisco 49ers' Tight End George Kittle, who was sitting in the front row, help Pat McAfee defeat The Miz during their impromptu match. The football player delivered a stunning clothesline to The A-Lister and celebrated with McAfee after the match.

For the upcoming WrestleMania 40, Jason could also be briefly involved in one of the matches. It's known that he had crossed paths with Grayson Waller in the past, and although they had a positive interaction, the Australian star's insults to Taylor Swift, Travis' girlfriend, could have turned their relationship sour.

Waller and his partner, Austin Theory, are involved in the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania. Jason could sit in the front row and get Grayson's attention. Waller could taunt Kelce, and the latter could return the favor with some physicality.

#2. Jason Kelce could be a special guest star on a superstar's talk show

One WWE star Jason looks to have a good relationship with, or will have good chemistry with, is The Miz. Due to this, it's possible that The A-Lister could invite the legendary Eagles player as a guest on "Miz TV."

During the segment, it's possible that they could get interrupted by Waller and Theory since The Miz is also part of the six-pack match. The former WWE Champion has also expressed that Jason could do well in a ring. Due to this, the superstar could reveal that his partner R-Truth is unavailable and team with Jason instead.

#1. Jason Kelce could be the host of WWE WrestleMania 40

The easiest path for Jason Kelce, if he is at WrestleMania, is to host the event. He could easily connect with the crowd and hype them up by opening the show to welcome them, and as the host of the event, he could even make some "changes" to the flow.

Jason being the host could give him more freedom to be involved with different superstars, matches, and segments on the card.

