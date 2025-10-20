4 Things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW after losing again

Jey Uso competed in a number one contender's match for the World Heavyweight Championship last week but ended up on the losing end alongside LA Knight. The YEET Master was pinned by CM Punk as he earned a title shot in the main event.However, right after the match ended, Bron Breakker took out Uso with a devastating Spear on the ramp. The Vision then laid waste to Knight and Punk before kicking out Rollins from the group.After a chaotic episode of Monday Night RAW last week, here are four things Jey Uso could do tonight on the red branded show.4. Help CM Punk against The VisionBron Breakker posed with Seth Rollins' title last week as a declaration of his intent to become the next World Heavyweight Champion. Although he hasn't been booked in a match for a title shot, he will surely have to go through CM Punk, who remains the number one contender, for the title.Jey Uso and Bron Breakker have been at odds since their feud for the Intercontinental Championship last year. The Dog of WWE brutally speared Uso last week, and the 2025 Royal Rumble winner could emerge to help CM Punk against The Vision. Despite his loss in the Triple Threat Match last week, he could continue to be the babyface and help Punk keep the world title away from them.3. Announce that he is taking time off from WWEThings have not been smooth for Jey Uso over the last few months. In April, he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania but lost it back to Gunther shortly after.After the mental and physical turmoil he has endured over the past few months, he could reveal that he needs time away to recover and realign himself before returning later this year.2. Jey Uso could turn heelThe YEET Master has shown glimpses of his aggressive side over the past few weeks on RAW. The right-hand man of The Bloodline that terrorized the roster alongside Roman Reigns has been rumored to make a full-blown comeback. Yet, Uso remains a fan-favorite.After missing out on yet another opportunity to challenge for the world title, he might finally snap and turn heel. He could take Roman Reigns' advice and put himself first, potentially lashing out at his brother to complete a definitive heel turn.This could open up new storyline opportunities for Jey while giving his character the freedom to become more aggressive to win matches.1. Call out Roman ReignsThe Usos and Roman Reigns had an argument in the ring at Crown Jewel after the OTC lost to Bronson Reed. Reigns was angry at the twins for interfering, since he wanted to defeat the Auszilla on his own.Tonight on RAW, Jey Uso could call out his cousin and confront him in the ring. While Reigns is not expected to be on RAW tonight, Uso might ask to reconcile after their fallout in Australia.Alternatively, he might also challenge Reigns and call him out for pushing him to become more aggressive. This could lead to the two feuding again over the title of the Tribal Chief.