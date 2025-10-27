4 Things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW before Saturday Night’s Main Event

Jey Uso is set to face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The YEET Master is on a mission to become a two-time world champion this weekend. The upcoming edition of RAW will be the go-home edition of the red brand before the Peacock-streaming special, and fans can expect major things to unravel on the show.Main Event Jey could send an ultimatum to his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent tonight before their heated collision this weekend. Besides, he could also team up with Punk to take on a common enemy on Monday Night RAW. WWE could feature Uso in several exciting segments that might take his current storyline to a whole new level.Here are four potential things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW tonight:#4. Unleash a verbal scathing against CM PunkJey Uso and CM Punk will have a contract signing tonight ahead of their marquee clash this Saturday. Both superstars could be involved in a heated exchange of words in the ring. Jey could deliver a sharp-tongued tirade against The Second City Saint, aiming to rattle the latter's confidence ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match.He could mock Punk's &quot;Best in the World&quot; moniker, highlighting his own journey from tag team stardom to main event glory. The YEET Master could vow to beat the veteran and become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. After agitating CM Punk and delivering a vehement promo, Jey Uso could leave the ring and walk away.#3. Brawl with The Best in the World on WWE RAWWith tonight's show being the final RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event, fans can expect chaos to unfold. Jey Uso could be involved in a huge brawl with CM Punk on the show. Both superstars could look to tear each other apart ahead of their encounter this Saturday. The brawl could spill all over the arena with Jey and Punk throwing punches at each other.As a result, a horde of security could rush to the ring to separate the two stars on Monday Night RAW. The YEET Master and The Second City Saint could stare at each other from a distance, with both intending to go to any lengths to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. This could add a new layer to their storyline on RAW ahead of SNME.#2. Team up in a tag team match with CM PunkEven though Jey Uso and CM Punk will battle each other, a massive threat seems to be lurking in the shadows for them. The Vision may have set its sights on both the world title contenders. There is a good possibility that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could crash the contract signing tonight, unleashing a brutal attack on Punk and Uso on RAW.As a result, Adam Pearce could book a tag team match for tonight. The YEET master may have to team up with The Best in the World to take on The Vision members. Reluctant to do so, Jey Uso may have no other option but to coexist with CM Punk to take on their mutual foe. They could look to put an end to the Breakker and Reed problem ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.#1. Jey Uso can close the show with a championship teaseJey Uso has been in the midst of a character change on RAW. He has been acting erratically of late, showing that he can disown his morality or conscience if that means getting closer to the world title. There is a good possibility that The YEET Master could brutally destroy CM Punk tonight on Monday Night RAW to the extent that the latter might not make it to SNME at his 100%.In the aftermath of a brutal attack, he could seize the World Heavyweight Championship placed on the table of the contract signing. Jey could stand over the lifeless body of Punk and raise the world title in the air, indicating that this would be the scenario in the Delta Center at Saturday Night's Main Event. The show could go off air with him standing tall in the ring.