4 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown after Paul Heyman teased two new Bloodline members

Roman Reigns is scheduled for this week's WWE SmackDown episode, and a lot has happened since his last appearance. Jey Uso returned after initially leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Jimmy Uso has been trying to make his way back into The Bloodline, and Paul Heyman had a productive trip down to NXT.

Paul Heyman was on this week's NXT episode to aid Bron Breakker in his match against Carmelo Hayes. However, The Wiseman also took a special liking to the 25-year-old. Heyman was also seen talking with Ava backstage and showing her The Bloodline.

With Paul Heyman possibly hinting at the new additions to The Bloodline, here are four things that Roman Reigns could do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Roman Reigns could introduce the new members himself on WWE SmackDown

The Tribal Chief and The Special Counsel are some of WWE's smoothest talkers. Since Heyman already called Reigns on NXT, a meeting could have already been set up, and negotiations could have begun between Breakker, Ava, and The Bloodline.

However, Jimmy and Solo might not have been included during this discussion and only learned about the inclusions on Friday after Reigns himself introduces the new members. It would be interesting to see how they would respond when this happens.

#3. Roman Reigns threatens Jimmy Uso

Fans noted that during The Tribal Chief's absence, Jimmy has taken up some of his actions. The latter has even feuded with John Cena, which cumulated at WWE Fastlane. However, LA Knight and Cena defeated Jimmy and Solo after The Megastar pinned Uso.

Reigns could remind Jimmy about his ranks and berate him for the loss at Fastlane. Roman could then introduce Bron and indicate that if Jimmy messes up again, he already has a replacement.

#2. Bron Breakker to receive the Sami Zayn treatment

Most members of The Bloodline are part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, and The Usos, Solo, and Roman are all related. The only person who joined the group who was not related to them was Sami Zayn, and the Canadian had a rollercoaster of a journey trying to be included.

Zayn proved to the group that he was loyal to them by helping them in their matches and doing their dirty work on WWE SmackDown. The majority of them greatly appreciated his efforts, but not Jey. Still, they later became friends, even now that they're on the RAW brand.

Since Ava is related to them, her inclusion in the group would not be as challenging. On the other hand, Breakker may need to further prove his worthiness and loyalty before being welcomed.

#1. Roman Reigns could use Ava to further his agenda

Ava is the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, making her related to The Bloodline. Despite her connection, she was a member of Schism and was not fond of joining her blood relatives on WWE SmackDown.

Roman could talk to Ava and finally convince her to join the group. When this happens, Reigns could use her to taunt The Rock and set up a match for WrestleMania 40. It would be a long-term booking, but it would be a dramatic build.

