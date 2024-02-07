4 things The Judgment Day could do if they crash the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

The Road to WrestleMania 40 kicked off with the 2024 Royal Rumble with much pomp and show, only for a controversial detour a week later.

WWE is now gearing up for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is also slated to appear at the event. Given how Mami has recently been seen without The Judgment Day backing her up in her feud with Nia Jax, the fearsome faction could be present to showcase their support.

Let's take a look at a few things that the RAW faction could do if they crash the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event this week:

#4. R-Truth annoys and picks a fight with Solo Sikoa

R-Truth's status within The Judgment Day remains flimsy. While he was considered kicked out of the faction following their attack on him a couple of weeks ago, during the latest edition of RAW, he seemed to have forgotten all about it.

The 52-year-old has attached himself to the group to the extent that they have given up on explaining their relationship with him. His 'disassociation' with The Judgment Day has not prevented him from extending a clumsy hand to help them.

He could show up at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event without their knowledge and pester The Bloodline, in particular Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns will be at the event. However, it is unclear whether his faction will be there to back him up. Previous events have indicated that The Bloodline could be alongside their Tribal Chief.

Now, Solo Sikoa is known for his serious, no-nonsense demeanor, whereas Jimmy Uso's happy-go-lucky persona is seen as lighthearted. Additionally, R-Truth could also annoy the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, resulting in her intimidating him once and for all.

#3. Rhea Ripley confronts Bianca Belair; feud build-up for WrestleMania 40?

In 2022, a mega feud between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair was teased for Money in the Bank. The plan fell through with Ripley suffering an injury that saw her miss the event.

By the time she returned, their paths had long passed by each other in different storylines. The Eradicator is already set to be present at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event but, if backed by The Judgment Day, could pick a fight with Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE is featured on the WrestleMania 40 posters which Bayley ever so diligently likes to point out, considering she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. It seems the company is pushing for Becky Lynch to take on the Women's World Champion at The Show of Shows, with Bianca Belair's status unknown.

Rhea Ripley could decide to tease another opponent in Belair at the event. This would further enable WWE to consider a potential Triple Threat Match for the title at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Finn Balor & Damian Priest taunt Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40

The invisible war between RAW and SmackDown continues to be in existence. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day have grown and overpowered their presence on their respective brands.

The two groups collided on a couple of occasions last year, taking shots at each other to demonstrate their power. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are regularly defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

The duo are known for their impatience while defending their tag titles and could confront The Bloodline at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have been working on SmackDown, doing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' bidding in his favor. Despite their varied personalities, the brothers can get the job done.

If The Judgment Day attempts to interfere at the press event, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could challenge the tag team champions for their title at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Damian Priest puts Roman Reigns and The Rock on notice

Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract has witnessed multiple cash-in teases. It has been seven months since he has held onto the career-altering briefcase. Initially, he hinted at going after Roman Reigns but then shifted his focus to Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.

The turbulent environment around The Rock's feud with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 has garnered much criticism from the wrestling fraternity.

If The Judgment Day shows up at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, it would enable Priest to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the potential contender on notice. Senor Money in the Bank has all the power to dethrone Reigns following a match, as that would be the time he would be most vulnerable. If history has been any indication, all the successful cash-ins have happened when the champion is incapacitated to fight anymore.

Are you excited about the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event? Sound off in the comments section below!

