4 things Triple H potentially confirmed on WWE RAW

The February 26, 2024, episode of WWE RAW featured many exciting matches, the fallout of the Elimination Chamber, and hinted at the company's future beyond WrestleMania XL.

For this list, we will look at four things Triple H may have confirmed on the last night's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#4. Top WWE RAW star's heel turn is on the way

Several returns occurred at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. One such return was entry number 30 in the women's Rumble match, Liv Morgan. She has since stated, that her 'revenge tour' is on the way, but things did not go her way when she failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend.

Many have noted that Morgan's character since returning has been darker and more physical, but a heel turn hasn't been confirmed yet, until WWE RAW this week. Morgan was set to go against Nia Jax on the Monday show, but the match was halted, ending in a DQ, after Becky Lynch attacked Nia and cost Liv the win.

Liv was visibly frustrated with what the Women's Elimination Chamber match winner did. From the looks of it, Liv Morgan's heel turn against Becky could kick off any moment.

#3. The Intercontinental Championship could have more than one challenger

Weeks ago on WWE RAW, Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso due to Jimmy Uso's interference. However, it seems like the champion just earned himself more problems.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were in action this week on the Monday show, but Gunther also appeared to address future opponents. Some of the stars looking to step up against The Ring General were Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, and even Chad Gable, making their presence known.

With this in mind, it's more than possible that The Ring General could defend the IC title against multiple people once WrestleMania 40 rolls out on April 6 and 7, 2024.

#2. Top WWE RAW couple could be breaking up soon

It's been noted that Judgment Day has been missing Rhea Ripley's presence for a while now. Interestingly, the absence may have caused a romance to drift apart too.

On this week's edition of RAW, Dominik and Rhea were together again and confronted Becky Lynch, Ripley's WrestleMania opponent for the Women's World Championship. However, the on-screen couple's backstage segment caught the fans' attention. After Mysterio challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental title, Mami looked displeased and worried about his decision and even demanded Dom fix it.

From the looks of it, Triple H could indicate that Rhea and Dominik's romance might be coming to a close and could even signify the former's face turn.

#1. CM Punk's rival upon returning to WWE may have been confirmed

Many fans and professionals were upset with CM Punk's injury right after returning to in-ring action for the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble. However, one star who doesn't share the same feelings is Drew McIntyre.

Even before Punk was sidelined with an injury and was still feuding with Seth Rollins, he had already crossed paths with Drew McIntyre. However, The Scottish Warrior's hateful attitude towards Punk was amplified when the latter was injured.

It's possible that once Punk returns from injury, his feud with Seth will have to wait for a while as he will be going after Drew. This was even made more possible now that McIntyre has seemingly re-signed with WWE.