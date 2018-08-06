4 Things We Will See On this week's RAW (August 6, 2018)

Ronda's first ever match on RAW happens this week

The next edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from Jacksonville, Florida on 6th August, 2018.

With just two weeks left for Summerslam, WWE will try to build up for the PPV in the best way possible.

Last week we saw Brock Lesnar appear on Raw but this week he won't be there. But we will definitely see an angry Roman Reigns plus much more on tomorrow night's Raw.

#4 Ronda Rousey will wrestle her first ever TV match

Ronda Rousey will battle Alexa Bliss at Summerslam for the RAW Women's Championship. But before that, she will be facing Alicia Fox on RAW.

After Fox attacked Ronda last week, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle booked Ronda in her debut television match.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books this match, and also how this will help in building the match at Summerslam. WWE fans expect a good match from Ronda and hope that she destroys Alicia Fox on Raw.

#3 Roman Reigns Responds to Brock Lesnar

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar did appear on Raw last week. But Roman Reigns failed to get a piece of "The Beast" because he was made to leave the arena on Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon's orders.

This week though, Reigns is set to come back with an answer for Lesnar. Also, he could be in a match with Baron Corbin as he punched the "Constable" on his way out. Because WWE wanted to do this match, Corbin defeated Finn Balor on RAW last week.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman is also scheduled for Raw. We all saw how Lesnar lost control and attacked his own representative last week. So it will be interesting to see how Heyman responds to that.

Kurt Angle was also on Lesnar's radar as he got "F-5'ed" by the beast. Another question is what repercussion will Angle take for his intolerable act.

