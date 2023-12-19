4 things WWE potentially confirmed on the last Monday Night RAW of 2023

This week's Monday Night RAW delivered an incredible show packed with amazing matches and segments. The feuds and storylines have started to shift gears on the red brand ahead of the Day One edition of RAW.

The show also gave a major insight into the future direction of many superstars and their storylines. Let us take a look at four things WWE potentially confirmed on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Creed Brothers set to be a major force going forward

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers in a spectacular match. The new faction impressed fans with their charismatic in-ring abilities.

WWE gave a major hint that the duo and Ivy Nile are set to be major forces going forward. The company putting them in the title picture within months of their main roster debut is seemingly a clear indication of that.

While The Creed Brothers stood toe-to-toe with RAW's top faction, Ivy Nile is set to lock horns with the top star of the women's division, Rhea Ripley, at the Day One edition of the red brand. Therefore, WWE potentially confirmed that it has massive things in store for the three superstars.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura saga set to prolong till Royal Rumble

This week on Monday Night RAW, the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura reached another level. Being exasperated by Nakamura's mind games, Rhodes assaulted him with the intent to finish him once and for all.

It looks like WWE will continue this rivalry until the Royal Rumble. Although the two superstars will go one-on-one with each other on the Day One episode of RAW, there's a good possibility that the match ends in no contest.

With the way WWE is building this rivalry, the company has potentially confirmed that the Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura saga will continue for a longer period of time, which could be until WWE's upcoming premium live event.

#2. Cracks in The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW gave an insight into the status of The Judgment Day, as tensions were clearly visible within the faction. There has been a power conflict between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest as of late.

The show sheds light on the narrative revolving around who makes the decision within the faction. It came to the fore in the wake of JD McDonagh's loss against R-Truth, with the stipulation that the loser leave The Judgment Day.

Therefore, the episode of Monday Night RAW gave a potential clue about cracks in the heel faction in the upcoming time. The power contention between Priest and Ripley could lead to major things in the future.

#1. Jey Uso might go after the Intercontinental Title

WWE might have massive things in store for Jey Uso going forward. This week on Monday Night RAW, the company might have sown the seeds for his potential match with Gunther.

When Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were attacking Kofi Kingston in the ring, Main Event Jey came to the rescue. He also defeated Kaiser in a singles match on the show. This hints that WWE might be planning a blockbuster feud between Jey Uso and Gunther.

The Stamford-based promotion seemingly confirmed this on the latest episode of the red brand. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as WWE considers both top-tier superstars on the roster.