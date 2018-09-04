4 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 04 Sep 2018, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We are just hours away from SmackDown Live, and the WWE Universe and on the road to Hell In A Cell.

With the 10th Hell In A Cell pay per view, taking place next Sunday (September 16), both RAW and SmackDown Live superstars are trying to show why they deserve to be on the show.

Here are 4 things which you need to know before tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, with grave consequences in store for the WWE superstars of the blue brand.

Stakes will be raised for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Will the former friends face off inside Hell In A Cell?

Becky Lynch's journey to the dark side will continue tonight, whether fans want to cheer her or not.

After attacking her former BFF Charlotte Flair on multiple occasions, it is being reported that the two will clash once again tonight, and a championship match between the two will be set for Hell In A Cell, and is rumored to take place inside the demonic structure.

Becky turned on Charlotte at Summerslam, after Flair won her seventh championship, in a match which was originally supposed to be Lynch against then-champion Carmella.

Bryan and Brie will retaliate (even if the odds are against them)

The odds aren't in the favor of the couple.

Daniel Bryan's return from retirement has drawn the ire of The Miz, with the A-Lister defeating the YES! Movement leader at Summerslam, thanks to his wife and a pair of brass knuckles.

After an assault by the It-couple on Bryan and wife Brie Bella, expect the duo to retaliate tonight.

However, it may all be in vain, as recent betting odds show Miz and Maryse as the odds-on favorite to win at the upcoming mixed-tag match between the 4 at Hell In A Cell.

In addition, Miz is also expected to defeat Bryan (again) at WWE Super Show-Down, in Australia, and become the next number one contender for the WWE Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT