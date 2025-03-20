4-time champion to help Kevin Owens blindside Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The feud between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens was revived at WWE SmackDown last week, but we may see another superstar get involved. Although the latter is in the wrong for attacking his former partner a few months ago, he might be the one to receive some backup on the brand.

Randy Orton returned to WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago and called out Kevin Owens for attacking him in November. Later in the episode, The Viper crossed paths with Carmelo Hayes, setting up a singles match for last week which Orton ultimately won. A post-match brawl ensued when Hayes refused to shake Orton's hand. Another punt kick was teased, but Randy's attention went to The Prizefighter when he appeared. For the upcoming episode, all three men might get involved with each other again with The Apex Predator possibly being outnumbered.

For the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, Carmelo could bump into Randy again backstage and begin talking trash about him. Unbeknownst to The Viper, this would be Hayes' way of getting his attention to let Kevin attack him from behind to get revenge from last week.

For those who may not know, Carmelo Hayes is a former NXT and Cruiserweight Champion. The 30-year-old is also a two-time North American Champion.

What should Carmelo Hayes have done before his match with Randy Orton last week on WWE SmackDown?

The 30-year-old has been gaining a lot of traction during his career so far, not just due to his in-ring skills, but also with his entertaining promos and comments. Interestingly, a wrestling veteran suggested Carmelo should have cut a short message on Orton's wife who was present on last week's show.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo shared that The Apex Predator's wife, Kim Orton, should have been involved in some capacity last week on WWE SmackDown, with Carmelo Hayes possibly making fun of her.

"He’s another thing. I did not even notice as I was fast-forwarding through it, as a matter of fact... Orton showed up with his wife. Why not have Carmelo make fun of his wife? Do something. His wife is there. Get his wife when he’s not around and just cut a promo, ‘You think your husband is a man, I am more of a man.’ Give me something, man."

It will be interesting to see what is next for Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on Friday Night SmackDown.

