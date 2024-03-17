4-time champion must return after nearly 4 years to help Jey Uso defeat Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40 

Jimmy Uso accepted Jey Uso's challenge on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to set up a mouthwatering 'brother vs. brother' clash for WrestleMania 40.

While Jimmy has Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline on his side, Main Event Jey currently doesn't have anyone by him. However, that could change if the four-time champion Rikishi returns to the company after nearly four years.

The 57-year-old legend has not been seen on WWE television since The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. However, with his two sons, Jimmy and Jey, at loggerheads, it's high time the WWE Hall of Famer returned and sorted thing out.

Much like in several of The Bloodline's previous encounters, fans should expect The Enforcer Solo Sikoa to interfere in the 'brother vs. brother' match. Hence, Rikishi needs to return to help Jey prevail and even the odds. The WWE Hall of Famer must neutralise the numbers advantage and help Main Event Jey earn a major victory at the event.

Rikishi on who should win between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

Rikishi has seemingly picked a side between Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40 recently.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the veteran said that Jey prevailing over Jimmy at The Show of Shows makes sense from a business standpoint.

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother," said Rikishi. [19:39-20:25]

Check out the entire episode below:

With Rikishi picking Jey over Jimmy, it would be interesting to see how The Bloodline member reacts to his father's comments.

