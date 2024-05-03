4-time champion needs to replace LA Knight on WWE SmackDown so he can challenge Logan Paul for the US Title

The 2024 WWE Draft concluded in the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and LA Knight was one of the most talked-about names in it. The Megastar has been retained by SmackDown, as he will remain with the blue brand for an unforeseeable future.

However, a recent report from WrestleVotes seems to indicate that a trade or two is expected between both RAW and SmackDown before both rosters get officially locked in. Therefore, a four-time WWE champion needs to be traded to the blue brand in exchange for LA Knight. The name in question is Braun Strowman.

The former Universal Champion made his triumphant return to WWE on the latest edition of RAW, where he came to save Jey Uso from Logan Paul's antics. Strowman, therefore, needs to move to SmackDown to resume his feud with the Maverick and challenge him for the United States Championship.

There are several reasons why The Monster Among Men must replace LA Knight on SmackDown.

To accentuate Braun Strowman's WWE return

Braun Strowman recently made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus. With him being one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, the company must put him in a blockbuster feud to mark a grand comeback.

Therefore, Strowman must be traded to SmackDown, which will pave the way for The Monster Among Men to go after Logan Paul, as the company has already sown the seeds of this potential rivalry following Braun's return on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, it could also be one of the most engrossing rivalries of this summer.

A feud against the Maverick for the United States Championship will put Braun Strowman in the spotlight and will also put him back in the title picture, which will accentuate his WWE return and deliver incredible things.

To embark on a fresh beginning for LA Knight

One of the reasons why LA Knight should be the one to be traded to Monday Night RAW in exchange for Braun Strowman is to usher in a fresh beginning for the former. The Megastar has been part of SmackDown for quite some time and has nothing much left to do on the blue brand.

With his time on SmackDown seemingly reaching its apogee, the 41-year-old star needs to start afresh on a new roster following the 2024 WWE Draft. LA Knight's transfer to the red brand is paramount, as it will pave the way for several incredible feuds and storylines, leading to ineffable things.

In addition, it will provide him with much-needed momentum and may even propel him into the main event scene. Therefore, LA Knight should be transferred to RAW in exchange for Braun Strowman in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

To give Logan Paul a blockbuster feud

Logan Paul needs a blockbuster feud to defend his United States Championship at a future WWE PLE. Therefore, Braun Strowman should replace LA Knight on SmackDown in the reported trade and come after the Maverick for his title.

Paul vs. Strowman is a feud that has the potential to deliver unfathomable things. Moreover, The Monster Among Men could pose a legitimate threat to the current United States Champion and it could prove to be one of the biggest feuds for the Maverick in his title run so far.

It will not only give Logan Paul a credible challenger for his title but will also put Braun Strowman in the spotlight, which could glorify his WWE return.

