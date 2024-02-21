4-time champion to return after more than 3 years to help Jey Uso against The Bloodline? Potential explored 

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Jimmy Uso make his presence felt during Jey Uso's Intercontinental Title match against Gunther, costing his twin brother a potential win. With that, WWE laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential showdown between the duo at WrestleMania 40.

While Jimmy has the support of the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline, Jey currently doesn't have anyone on his side. However, that could change if a four-time champion returns to WWE.

The superstar in question is Jey's father, Rikishi. As fans must be aware, the Anoa'i family member has been teasing his involvement in the Bloodline angle since last year. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if the four-time champion finally makes his WWE return in the coming weeks.

Rikishi's last WWE appearance came at The Undertaker's retirement ceremony in November 2020. The creative team could have him return after over three years to help his son, Main Event Jey, in his war against Jimmy and The Bloodline.

If that does happen, this angle would surely make for an exciting watch and keep fans glued to their television sets.

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso sent a message to Jey Uso following WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso interfered in Jey Uso's high-stakes match against Gunther to cost him a win on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Following the show, WWE shared a video on social media in which The Bloodline member sent a stern warning to his twin brother. Jimmy mocked Jey, claiming he would always be the latter's "big brother."

"Hey, listen, don't hate on me, Uce. One message, loud and clear: no matter how big you get, I'm always your big brother," he said.

Given how things unfolded on RAW, another WrestleMania match featuring a Bloodline member seems all but locked in for April 2024. While Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is already set for WrestleMania 40, fans could expect the company to officially announce Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso for the mega show in the coming days.

A brother vs. brother feud between The Usos seems promising. It will be interesting to see what happens next in this compelling rivalry.

Do you want Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso to happen at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

