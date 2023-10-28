 4-time champion to turn heel after 10 years to cause a massive title change at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 could have a massive swerve in store for fans as a four-time champion could turn heel after 10 years.

The superstar in question is none other than Carlito. As you may know, Rey Mysterio is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul in a one-on-one contest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, the Hall of Famer could drop his title to The Maverick due to Carlito turning heel.

The four-time champion has been a face since December 2013. However, given he is best suited as a heel, the creative team could have him turn on Mysterio at the upcoming premium live event. The Puerto Rican star could embrace the dark side after nearly 10 years and betray Rey, much to the shock of the WWE Universe.

This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud between the LWO duo.

What else is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled to emanate live from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 4, 2023. Apart from Rey Mysterio's match against Logan Paul, the Stamford-based company has announced six other bouts for the premium live event.

While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Unidputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, IYO SKY will put her WWE Women's Title on the line against Bianca Belair.

The other two title matches announced for the event are Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark for the Women's World Title.

Furthermore, John Cena will try and make a statement when he steps in the ring against Solo Sikoa while Cody Rhodes will be looking to earn a big victory over The Judgment Day's Damian Priest next Saturday.

Do you want Carlito to turn heel and feud with Rey Mysterio?

