4-time champion could turn heel after 320 days to cost Sami Zayn against Gunther at WrestleMania 40; why it's possible 

Following his massive win in the Gauntlet Match on the latest episode of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn will collide with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40.

While Sami has a golden opportunity to usurp the Imperium leader and win the Intercontinental Title, he could succumb to a heartbreaking loss if the four-time champion, Chad Gable turns heel.

As fans must be aware, Gable and Sami were the last remaining superstars in the Gauntlet Match last week on RAW. The Alpha Academy leader looked desperate for a win and gave everything he had in the contest. However, Gable failed to defeat Sami.

This loss, however, could lead to a shocking heel turn for Chad Gable. The four-time champion could blame Sami for shattering his WrestleMania dream and turn on him. Gable could make a surprise appearance during the former Honorary Uce's clash against The Ring General to cost him a potential win.

While Gable has been a babyface since May 22, 2023, this potential angle could see him embrace the dark side after nearly a year.

Gunther shares his thoughts on facing Chad Gable inside the WWE ring

Gunther recently shared his honest take on colliding with The Alpha Academy leader in a WWE ring.

In an interview with GV Wire, The Ring General heaped praise on Gable, adding that stepping into the ring against the latter is always a special occasion.

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian [competing as Chad Betts], maybe one of the best athletes! It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge," he said.

While Gable may have failed to get another shot at the Intercontinental Champion, fans should expect the duo's paths to cross shortly.

