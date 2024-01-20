4-time world champion to retire after facing Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

With the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event set to take place later this month, there is a lot of buzz surrounding WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's potential return. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Beast Incarnate is expected to return shortly. However, there may be a chance of a four-time World Champion returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Sheamus has been out of in-ring action since his match against Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in August 2023. The Celtic Warrior had one of the best matches of last year when he faced Gunther and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. With his faction, The Brawling Brutes, seemingly disintegrated, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 45-year-old star.

The former WWE Champion hinted on his social media that he wanted to face Brock Lesnar. Despite having similar styles inside the ring, these two men have never clashed on television, although they have faced each other at live events.

A dream match between the two veterans at WrestleMania 40 is guaranteed to deliver some hard-hitting moves and action-packed maneuvers. With Lesnar running out of new opponents, Sheamus seems the best choice. Moreover, an added stipulation of the loser having to retire from wrestling would add to the interest. The Celtic Warrior could then hang his boots after losing against The Beast Incarnate.

WWE Superstar Sheamus wants to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

During an interview with Delaware Online, WWE Superstar Sheamus stated that he was interested in facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. The Celtic Warrior also recently stated on X/Twitter that his move, The White Noise, was better than The Beast Incarnate's German Suplex, which gave further rise to speculation of an encounter between the two men.

''Right now, it’s Brock Lesnar. I want Lesnar. Simple as that. Brock Lesnar to me is a man who shows up now and again, and obviously considers himself the toughest man in WWE. And I consider myself THE toughest guy in WWE. I’ve been saying for a long time that I want a crack at Brock Lesnar," Sheamus said.

Brock Lesnar has been on a WWE hiatus for the last few months, with his most recent match occurring against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate is expected to return soon for the build-up towards WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Sheamus at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

