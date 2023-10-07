4-time WWE champion to cause The Bloodline to lose at Fastlane? Exploring potential twist

The Bloodline is all set to face John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating this clash, as it is likely to add a new chapter to the ongoing Bloodline Saga, following Jimmy Uso's realignment with the Samoan faction. However, the former NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes, might play a role in causing Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to lose their match at the PLE.

On the upcoming edition of WWE NXT the Cenation Leader will be siding with Melo, and Paul Heyman will be accompanying Bron Breakker in the singles clash between the two former NXT Champions. Carmelo might get involved in this match to repay the favor if the Special Counsel tries some cheap tactics to help Sikoa and Jimmy win their match.

Another potential scenario would involve Bron Breakker tries to aid the Samoan faction against John Cena and LA Knight first, before Melo appears to take Breakker out of the match. This angle would also help the Stamford-based Promotion generate hype for the upcoming edition of NXT where they will go head-to-head against AEW Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold at the Fastlane Premium Live Event when Cena and Knight team up against Jimmy and Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns is set to return after Fastlane 2023

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, the company announced the return of the Tribal Chief for the October 13, 2023 edition of the Blue brand. This show will serve as the fallout edition of the Friday Night show following the Fastlane Premium Live event. Upon his return, Reigns is likely to address the fate of The Bloodline following their match against John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane.

Moreover, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might also discuss the reunion of Jimmy Uso with the faction. WWE might also begin building a feud with the next challenger for the Tribal Chief amid rumors of a rematch between John Cena and Reigns at Crown Jewel this year.

As of right now, there is no report or indication about Reigns possibly appearing on tonight's Premium Live event. Many believe that the Tribal Chief might show up to aid The Bloodline Enforcer and Jimmy against Cena and Knight. This could eventually lead to a singles rivalry involving either the Cenation Leader or the Megastar against Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see what will happen when the Tribal Chief returns to the Blue brand after weeks of absence and what's in store for us at Fastlane PLE.

