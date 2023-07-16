4 times Paul Heyman got beat up because of Roman Reigns

When Roman Reigns returned with a new attitude and persona in August 2020, Paul Heyman was his first ally. There were plenty of twists and turns along the way, and their relationship was sometimes rocky.

However, Heyman has secured his position on The Tribal Chief's side and proven to be a valuable ally. As "The Wise Man" and Special Counsel, the veteran manager has been the brains behind Reigns' unforeseen dominance.

The loyalty to The Head of The Table has come at a price because Heyman has been attacked multiple times because of this allegiance.

On that note, let's look at 4 times Heyman was attacked because of Roman Reigns.

#4. Jey Uso Superkicked Paul Heyman on SmackDown (July 13, 2023)

This one is pretty fresh in our memories. Much to the delight of the entire WWE Universe, Jey Uso Superkicked Paul Heyman in the mouth on SmackDown this past week.

This was a sweet measure of revenge for Main-Event Jey Uso, who may be one of the most over superstars on the roster today. The former Right-Hand Man of The Bloodline holds Heyman responsible for the implosion of his family.

His distrust of The Wise Man is so potent that he only left The Bloodline once Roman Reigns refused to evict Heyman from the squad. Thus, the Superkick must have felt cathartic for Jey Uso.

As for Heyman, he proved himself a true loyalist to The Unified WWE Universal Champion because he took another bullet for the team.

#3. Kevin Owens stunned The Wise Man at Elimination Chamber 2023

Paul Heyman didn't have a memorable night at Elimination Chamber 2023.

At Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Unified WWE Universal Title. The match was, however, more significant for its aftermath, which saw The Bloodline put Owens out of commission and Sami Zayn betray the group.

They thought the "KO problem" had been put to bed, but The Prizefighter returned in Montreal at Elimination Chamber 2023. Owens saved Zayn from a vicious post-match assault from The Bloodline, which involved Heyman getting physical.

In all honesty, Heyman wasn't very wise at that moment. When an angry KO's back was turned, The Special Counsel entered the ring to land a few stiff blows to the Prizefighter's back.

However, Owens didn't budge an inch and landed a Stunner on The Wise Man. It may have been stupid, but Paul Heyman was trying to protect his Tribal Chief from further damage.

#2. Brock Lesnar F5'd his former advocate through the announce table at SummerSlam 2022

The Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar saga ended at SummerSlam 2022 in a hellacious Last Man Standing Match. This was Lesnar's last shot at Reigns' titles, but he sought solace by beating up Paul Heyman.

Although their program lasted a lifetime, The Beast never really got his hands on the treacherous Heyman, who escaped every time his former client sought revenge. The Wise Man's luck ran out at SummerSlam when he was receiving an F5 through the announce table.

The F5 may have taken him off television, but it provided a momentary distraction that allowed Reigns and The Usos to incapacitate Lesnar for the ten-count.

#1. Roman Reigns Superman punches Paul Heyman on SmackDown (December 17, 2021)

The initial stages of the long Reigns-Lesnar saga put Paul Heyman in turmoil. The Wise Man's loyalty was questioned as The Beast insinuated that Heyman was playing a double role as his advocate and Reigns' Special Counsel.

After Lesnar returned from suspension, The Tribal Chief decided to get a conclusive answer. He learned that Heyman was trying to protect The Beast Incarnate.

The Head of The Table took this as a sign of disloyalty. He fired Heyman with a Superman punch. The angle didn't last long as The Wise Man rejoined The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2022 when he conspired with Reigns to cost Lesnar the WWE Title.