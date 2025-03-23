4 Times Triple H failed to create a main eventer in WWE

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has been credited by many in the WWE Universe with making wrestling great again. Many believe The Game's creative decisions have led to the rise of the Stamford-based promotion of late, and he is also credited with making a superstar like Jey Uso a main eventer.

Ad

While it's true the WWE CCO has had a massive impact on the success of the promotion, there have been times when HHH has not been as successful in creating main-event stars.

In this article, we will look at four occasions where he failed to make a main eventer out of the talent on the roster:

#4. WWE Superstar Austin Theory

Ad

Trending

Back in the day, Austin Theory was one of WWE's biggest prospects. Many believed Theory would be the promotion's main man in the years to follow. However, nothing like that happened and Theory currently finds himself competing in the mid-card, in the tag team division.

Sadly, the former United States Champion went from beating John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to losing to Jey Uso via a crossbody on Monday Night RAW in less than a minute. The only positive for Theory is that he is still young and can turn things his way to become a bigger star for the company in the coming days.

Ad

#3. Carmelo Hayes

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was one of the biggest prospects on the developmental brand who was tipped to succeed on the main roster. Many believe that Hayes and Bron Breakker are two superstars from the Shawn Michaels-led brand who would go on to achieve big things on the main roster.

While Breakker did achieve big things like winning the Intercontinental Championship, Hayes on the other hand is struggling to find his place on the main roster in the blue brand. The only positive for Hayes, like Theory, is that he is still young and has time to make an impact.

Ad

#2. The Wyatt Sicks

Ad

When The Wyatt Sicks were rumored to make their debut, the hype around them suggested that they would go on to become a massive faction in WWE. As a matter of fact, this hype only increased when they made their debut and took out the company's talent and staff backstage.

However, since then, The Wyatt Sicks have struggled to find their place on the weekly shows, and not having even once on a premium live event so far. Even though they have been part of successful rivalries, it seems like the faction hasn't managed to hold on to the original hype that surrounded them before their debut.

Ad

#1. Chad Gable

Ad

If Chad Gable isn't able to win a singles championship, he will be one of WWE's biggest 'What Ifs?' When Gable began wrestling in singles competition, he quickly made a name for himself and many fans were quick to compare him to a legend like Kurt Angle.

However, unlike Angle, Gable hasn't tasted any success in singles competition yet. Even though the American Made leader has put up good performances in the ring week after week and is stellar on the mic, he somehow has not been able to become a main eventer. This indeed is a massive failure for Triple H and his team.

Fans have to wait and see how these stars progress with time, with Triple H hopefully recognizing their talents and giving them the push they deserve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE