4 times WWE canceled top matches at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is not just the biggest event in WWE, but arguably in the entire professional wrestling industry. Many top superstars and legends partake in The Show of Shows, as well as many hyped and dream matches. However, there are times when even the biggest matches have to be altered one way or the other.

Ad

WrestleMania is dubbed as The Showcase of the Immortals for a reason. Being part of the event is historic, and many WWE Superstars work all year to get involved with the premium live event. However, there have also been instances where even top stars' and champions' angles had to be rewritten for The Show of Shows.

For this list, we will look at four times WWE canceled huge matches at WrestleMania:

Ad

Trending

#4. WrestleMania 36 was supposed to feature Roman Reigns and Goldberg

The lockdown impacted everybody, even WWE and its superstars. Despite the restrictions and major changes in the audience and setup, the 2020 WrestleMania continued. However, the safety of everybody was still the main concern.

One of the biggest matches planned for that year was Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg. However, due to Reigns' history with leukemia, there was an increased health risk for him. As a result, Braun Strowman went against the Hall of Famer and even won the Universal Championship.

Ad

#3. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the biggest dream matches in recent WWE history is between The Rock and Roman Reigns, and it almost happened at last year's Show of Shows. Although they are some of the biggest names in the sport, the timing just wasn't right.

When it was indicated that the 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes would let The Rock fight Roman Reigns at 'Mania, fans didn't have it and #WeWantCody started trending on social media until the Stamford-based promotion eventually had to comply. On the event's first night, The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief teamed up against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On the second night, Roman was dethroned by Cody for the Undisputed Championship.

Ad

#2. Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt in 2023

Ad

Bray Wyatt had a memorable and unique WWE return in 2022 after being released the previous year. The Eater of Worlds initially feuded with LA Knight, which cumulated at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The next target for Wyatt after The Megastar was Bobby Lashley, but that unfortunately had to be cut short.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, Wyatt showcased his trademark mind games on the current AEW star. Many hope they will see the first-time-ever feud at that year's Show of Shows, but Bray was pulled due to a medical issue, leaving Lashley without a match and only appearing briefly with The Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy.

Ad

Unfortunately, Bray's medical issue was more serious than many thought it would be. The Eater of Worlds untimely passed away in August 2023 due to a heart attack.

#1. WWE's biggest stars Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan were supposed to face off in 2002

Ad

Wrestling fan or not, no matter what year, many are familiar with the names Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. As the biggest names in wrestling history, it's only fitting that they clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but that didn't occur due to some real-life heat between them.

Many believe that Austin walking out in 2002 for seven months after he was booked to lose to Brock Lesnar at a King of the Ring qualifier match may have been the reason why WWE booked The Rock vs. Hogan, while Austin faced Scott Hall at WrestleMania X8.

In 2019, Stone Cold admitted that one of his biggest regrets in his career was not having that one-on-one match with The Hulkster. Steve noted that if he and Hogan just had a proper conversation, the match could have happened.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback