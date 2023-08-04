4 times WWE dropped the ball with major female stars' matches

One of the negatives fans noticed in WWE's booking throughout the years is their tendency to remove matches from the women's division. Although some of them almost took place or it did occur, it wasn't showcased in the best light.

Despite the month-long build-ups and fan perceptions, many had to be pulled from the show. For this list, we will explore four major female matches that WWE dropped.

#4. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus: WWE SummerSlam 2023

One match fans thought they would see at WWE SummerSlam 2023 is between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Both women have been feuding since post-WrestleMania 39, one of the longest ongoing feuds.

From the looks of it, a match between both women was supposed to occur, as there was even a photo shoot with The Man included. However, the match has been cut from the card and will now happen on a RAW episode.

As per reports, both women are healthy and ready, and their match was removed since the company was strict about limiting the number of matches on the card and the time of the event.

#3. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey: Survivor Series 2018

Lynch returns to this list with one of her biggest matches that was possibly canceled. En route to WWE Survivor Series 2018, a feud between Lynch and Ronda Rousey was advertised.

This match that fans had wanted to see for a while was even set to be a champion vs. champion bout. Ronda was the Women's Champion of RAW then, while Becky was on SmackDown.

Becky suffered a broken nose and concussion after she led Team SmackDown to attack Team RAW. Charlotte Flair replaced Lynch instead. A one-on-one match between Ronda and Becky has never been rescheduled after that, and fans may never see it.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya: Night of Champions 2023

One notable match in this year's Night of Champions 2023 was between Rhea Ripley and Natalya. Their bout was memorable not because it was action-packed but because it only lasted a minute.

They did have a rematch on another episode of Monday Night RAW, with Rhea winning and the match going over ten minutes now. Still, the match to end the feud was not that memorable, and the setup felt rushed.

#1. Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James & Alexa Bliss: Evolution 2018

Although 2018's Evolution was WWE's first all-women Premium Live Event, a match was still pulled from the card. Many changes were even made before this happened.

The match was never rescheduled, and the pairing of James and Bliss ended not long after. It would have been interesting to see how Alexa would perform with some Women's wrestling pioneers.

