4 Title Changes expected to happen at SummerSlam

Who will walk away with the gold?

The 2018 SummerSlam will emanate live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. It will be the thirty-first event under the SummerSlam chronology, and the Barclays Center will host the PPV for the fourth year in a row.

SummerSlam is the WWE's second biggest PPV next to WrestleMania, and it's fitting that such a magnanimous event needs to deliver on all grounds, and this year's edition makes no difference.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

WWE has a stacked card for this year's SummerSlam, and the stakes cannot get any higher. 13 matches have been made official for the event so far, and out of which 9 are title matches.

Speculations are high on which of those nine championships will change hands this Sunday. Cageside Seats have reported that at least four title changes could happen at SummerSlam. With that in mind, let's look at those titles which titles can change hands this Sunday at SummerSlam.

__________________________________________________________________________

#4 The SmackDown Women's Championship

Will it be Becky or will it be Charlotte?

SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella will put her title on the line against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair earned the title shot after defeating Carmella in singles competition.

With the first ever all women's PPV "Evolution" set to take place next month it's questionable that Carmella will retain the title at SummerSlam. WWE could put the title on either Charlotte or Becky Lynch and have one of them walk into Evolution as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Multiple rumors suggested that Asuka would also get added to the SummerSlam title match, but that did not come to fruition. We can expect Asuka to get back into the title scene by the time of the Evolution PPV. We can expect a fatal four-way match for the title at Evolution involving Charlotte, Lynch, Asuka, and Carmella.

So it is possible that Carmella will drop the title to either Charlotte or Becky Lynch this Sunday at SummerSlam.

1 / 4 NEXT