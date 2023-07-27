4 UFC fighters who could debut at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is one of the biggest Premium Live Events in WWE. To make the event a success, fans have often seen mega returns and shocking moments at the Biggest Party of the Summer. In such a setting, it won't be a surprise to see some UFC fighters make their WWE debut. After all, these crossovers have happened before.

Also, considering the UFC and WWE are now merged and owned by Endeavor, the possibility increases. In this article, we will look at four UFC fighters who could make their WWE debut at SummerSlam:

#4. Colby Covington might debut at WWE SummerSlam

Colby Covington has had an interesting career in the UFC. Despite being one of the best fighters at welterweight, he always fell short when it mattered the most. On two occasions against Kamaru Usman, Covington failed to win the 170-pound title.

While he won his last fight against Masvidal, there is no official word on when Covington will fight next. Hence, this could be a perfect opportunity for him to debut at SummerSlam. After all, the former interim champion has the mic skills to do the same.

Covington could interfere and go after Drew McIntyre, as the latter had once taken a shot at him.

#3. Holly Holm

After suffering a loss recently, there is doubt about the future of Holly Holm. Considering she has achieved everything she wanted to in her UFC career, she could use this opportunity to make her WWE debut at SummerSlam. The 41-year-old could interfere in the match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Holm had a rivalry with Rousey. Back in the day, when Rousey held the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship, Holm dethroned her by knocking her out in Round 2 at UFC 193. If Holm makes her WWE debut, there could be a storyline similar to the one between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.

#2. Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis has experienced ups and lows in his UFC career. While he is set to fight Marcos de Lima at UFC 291, it won't hurt Lewis to explore a career in WWE if he walks out of the fight safe and healthy.

After all, Lewis is known to be one of the funniest guys on the mic and has a likable personality.

The match he could debut in is between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Because before facing Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, Lewis had told the media that he wished to attack Lesnar if the latter would be at the octagon side. Considering he couldn't do that, Lewis can fulfill his wish in WWE.

#1. Conor McGregor

While Roman Reigns will have Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman by his side at SummerSlam, Jey Uso will be alone.

This is where he could use the help of Conor McGregor. One of the most famous combat athletes in the world, he has a personality built for the UFC.

Also, The Notorious took a shot at Roman Reigns in a series of tweets in May. Hence, it is evident that Reigns and McGregor have a score to settle.

This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to get Conor McGregor to make his WWE debut at SummerSlam.

