Earlier today, WWE and UFC's merger became official with the formation of TKO Group Holdings. As two of sports and entertainment's most recognizable brands in the world, the chance for joint events is now a possibility.

One of the biggest attractions in both World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC are the talented stars, with fans initially drawn to both wrestling and MMA by a performer's natural charisma and athletic ability. Over the years, top stars like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have shown that it is possible to shine in both companies.

Join us as we take a look at four potential dream matches that may take place between certain WWE and UFC stars.

#4 - WWE's biggest star has a notorious challenger

The undisputed king of WWE today is Roman Reigns, with him having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1,100 days and counting.

One UFC name who may trump Reigns for star power is the notorious Conor McGregor, who helped bring MMA into the mainstream in 2015. Over the years, the two stars have even gone back and forth on social media, teasing a potential confrontation.

Speaking on behalf of Roman Reigns in regards to Conor McGregor's challenge towards The Tribal Chief was Paul Heyman, who explained in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the Irish star has no chance against The Head of the Table.

"I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant at 57. We'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two. Number three, it's not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let's be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman-style, you know, title on each shoulder, and gave a shout out to himself, of course he did." (H/T TalkSport)

#3 - The Lioness comes for The Man

Like Reigns and McGregor, two other top stars that many would love to see face off are Becky Lynch and UFC legend Amanda Nunes.

Both women made history carrying two championships at the same time, as well as beating Ronda Rousey in huge main event matches.

Speaking before her retirement from the UFC earlier this year with the New York Post, Nunes was asked about potentially signing with WWE.

"It depends on the contract, you know? If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see." (H/T New York Post)

#2 - Two loudmouths try to silence one another

While they may be polarizing to fans, both Logan Paul and Suga Sean O'Malley are undoubtedly two of the most talented young stars in their respective industries today.

Recently O'Malley established himself as an even bigger star when he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion. Likewise, Logan Paul won a huge match at SummerSlam against Ricochet to solidify himself among the rest of the WWE roster.

Whether it be on the mic or in the ring, a showdown in the squared circle or the octagon would be a sight to behold.

#1 - Two of the baddest men on the planet collide

One top WWE star who has already firmly planted his flag in the UFC is The Beast, Brock Lesnar. After leaving WWE in 2004, Lesnar focused on MMA, where he quickly ended up in the UFC. He made history shortly after as he won the UFC Heavyweight title.

Today, the UFC Heavyweight Championship is held by arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, the controversial Jon Jones.

Ever the entertainer, Jones has declared his interest in facing The Beast, as he recently stated in an interview with Sporting Life.

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy, but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me. And it would have been one of those really cool David and Goliath situations. It would have been really cool for cross-sport promoting, and I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team. Financially, that would have been massive.... Never say never. Brock, if you're out there." (H/T Bleacher Report)

What crossover dream matches would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below!

