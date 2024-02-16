4 Unexpected WWE stars who could appear on SmackDown this week

The Road to WrestleMania continues with SmackDown's upcoming episode. On this week's edition of the blue brand, fans can expect to witness a lot of action. From an appearance by The Rock and Roman Reigns to the Elimination Chamber qualifying match, plenty is in store.

However, apart from these segments and matches, it won't be surprising to see some unexpected former and current WWE Superstars make their appearance on SmackDown. Given the promotion surprised fans on many occasions last year, the possibility of some returns is very high.

In this article, we will look at four unexpected WWE Superstars who could be present on SmackDown this week:

#4. Big E can be present on SmackDown

Since March 2022, Big E has been away from WWE programming due to a serious injury he faced during an episode of SmackDown. While the former Intercontinental Champion has recovered from this injury, there is still doubt whether he will return to in-ring competition for WWE.

However, given the charismatic personality he has, even if Big E does not return to in-ring competition, fans could see him in a managerial role in the coming weeks. The 37-year-old star could mark his return on SmackDown this week and cut a promo to get the crowd on his side.

#3. Scott Steiner

The last time fans saw Scott Steiner in WWE was in 2004. Since then, he has competed for various promotions in his career. However, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, it won't be shocking to see the former WCW World Tag Team Champion make an appearance.

The reason why Steiner could make an appearance can be attributed to his nephew, Bron Breakker, signing with the blue brand. The Stamford-based promotion could book an angle in which they could show that Steiner has come on the blue brand to support the newly promoted star.

#2. Sheamus

Sheamus has been absent from WWE since he faced Edge in the latter's last match for the promotion. The reason behind Sheamus' absence was an injury. However, if reports are to be believed, The Celtic Warrior is fine to return to in-ring competition as of now.

This is one reason why fans can expect to see him make a return on the upcoming episode of Friday Night show. While it isn't clear what Sheamus would do, given The Brawling Brutes does not really exist after Pete Dunne's exit, there are still stories the promotion could find for him.

#1. Rikishi

The speculations about a potential return from Rikishi have been doing the rounds ever since Jimmy Uso turned his back on Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. While Rikish hasn't made a single appearance since then, on the upcoming episode of the blue brand, fans could finally be treated to an appearance from him.

Given The Rock is now involved in The Bloodline story, it would only make sense to include Rikishi, as he is a real-life Bloodline member and the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

If this happens, it will be interesting to see the role Rikishi has leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE