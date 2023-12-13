4 ways Brock Lesnar can return to WWE's stacked playing field

Since SummerSlam this past August, following his loss to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE fans have not seen Brock Lesnar in the ring.

Other than Rhodes, Brock Lesnar has also faced some of the company's most dangerous stars in 2023, such as Bobby Lashley and Omos.

With the year now coming to an end and the Road to WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, we are going to take a look at four ways in which Brock can make his WWE return.

#4. The Beast gets ready to rumble

The first major WWE Premium Live Event of 2024 is the Royal Rumble, a show that will see the main event championship matches for WrestleMania 40 decided.

One person who is certainly no stranger to making a surprise showing in the match as well as winning the marquee battle royal is the Beast, having won the Royal Rumble in 2003 and 2022.

Given his deep history with the event, January 27th in Florida may be the perfect location for the Conqueror to make his highly anticipated return to the company.

#3. Lesnar takes on WWE's general

Expand Tweet

One major tease that WWE planted this year was a potential showdown between Brock and reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, after the two monsters stared each other down in the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show later in the year, Gunther looked back on his moment with Lesnar, while stating that he would like to face him in the future.

"I always loved his matches and was always very impressed with that. And also with the recent years in WWE, I always thought it would be a thing for a wrestler and my style and stuff, that's my end boss, if that makes sense. I get portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope that match goes down at some point," Gunther said. (H/T f4wOnline)

A potential way for Brock to return could be for him to save another fallen challenger of Gunther's, after he and his Imperium teammates beat down his opponent in the ring, thus setting up their huge WrestleMania 40 showdown.

#2. Brock Lesnar saves his old rival

Expand Tweet

For the better part of 2023, Brock Lesnar was involved in an intense feud with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the first match in their series at Backlash, with Lesnar destroying Cody at Night of Champions.

Their feud was settled at SummerSlam after Rhodes picked up a hard-fought win. Following their match, Brock stunned both Cody and the fans in attendance. The two shared a hug and a handshake in the ring, with both performers showing their respect for each other.

During a recent interview on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Cody Rhodes said that despite Brock having been in the ring for over 20 years, he is still getting better and scarier.

"Thing about him that is genuinely scary is how quick he is. I think people who watched him in the UFC saw how quick he was but seeing how quick he is at his age and at this level... I actually feel like he's never been better." (H/T SEScoops)

Given that they have now reconciled, a potential way for WWE to bring him back could be for Lesnar to make the save as Cody is being attacked by his potential WrestleMania 40 opponent and former rival of Brock's, Roman Reigns.

#1. The Beast and a Punk reunite

Expand Tweet

Last month, a huge name from Brock Lesnar's past made a shocking comeback to WWE, with CM Punk returning to the place he made his name.

Having shared Paul Heyman as their ringside manager at certain moments in their careers, as well as having gone toe-to-toe at SummerSlam in 2013, Brock and Punk have had some iconic moments together.

Despite their previous on-screen tensions, CM Punk sang Brock's praises in an interview on ESPN, hailing him as a sweetheart of a man.

"I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f****n’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, ‘Hey, if you need any help.’ I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro-wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Since returning, Punk has made clear his desire to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 40. A nice way for Lesnar to make his comeback could be for him to simply appear and wish his former rival luck before the biggest match of his life.

