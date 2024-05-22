4 ways Damian Priest can bring back order to The Judgment Day in WWE

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has stepped up as the leader of The Judgment Day since Rhea Ripley was sidelined with an injury. While he may be thriving as the World Heavyweight Champion, The Judgment Day is going through some internal disturbances.

Dominik Mysterio is also nursing an injury and is not yet back to full fitness. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the other hand, were unsuccessful in capturing the World Tag Team Championship from Awesome Truth on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Tensions and arguments have been evident within the group, creating a chaotic atmosphere. Given the current situation, below are four ways Damian Priest can bring back order within The Judgment Day.

#4. Regroup and motivate

Damian Priest needs to ensure that the dynamics within The Judgment Day remain balanced by emphasizing that there are no leaders within the group. The Archer of Infamy should clarify that he has stepped up solely to make decisions for the group’s benefit.

This approach would help reduce any tensions or clashes and motivate everyone to work together, ensuring that The Judgment Day reclaims its spot at the top of the food chain in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Help claim the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW

The duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest dominated the tag team division for a good part of last year before losing the tag titles at WrestleMania XL. Since then, they have had a couple of opportunities to reclaim the World Tag Team Championship but have fallen short.

However, with Dominik Mysterio nearing a return to in-ring action, The Archer of Infamy and the rest of The Judgment Day can focus on supporting Dominik and JD McDonagh in their quest to bring the tag team gold back to the group.

#2. Work with nemesis on WWE RAW to solve the Carlito problem

Carlito has been attempting to join The Judgment Day since betraying and leaving the Latino World Order.

The Caribbean Bad Apple has assisted the group in a few matches, and while Damian Priest has reluctantly allowed him to hang out with the other Judgment Day members, he remains unimpressed by the former United States Champion's efforts.

Priest might consider getting rid of Carlito by striking a deal with their long-standing nemesis, the Latino World Order, and giving them a chance to settle the score with The Caribbean Bad Apple.

#1. Assist Finn Balor reach the top of the ladder

Expand Tweet

For well over a year, Finn Balor and Damian Priest performed as a tag team. However, since Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Bálor has been somewhat lost in the shuffle within The Judgment Day.

To address this, Priest needs to take charge and motivate Balor to rise back to the top as a singles star. With just over a month until the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Balor will aim to secure a spot in the namesake ladder match.

Priest could play a crucial role in helping Balor win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, thus propelling him back into the main-event scene on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback