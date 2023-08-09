4 ways Nia Jax could be booked upon return

Nia Jax's main roster debut in 2016 brought her a lot of fame. While her days in NXT proved she had a lot of strength, Jax was able to use the same and comfortably dominate some of the biggest names in WWE. However, Jax's release in 2021 led to a major halt in her career.

Due to some incidents of the past, many felt Jax was unsafe to work with inside the ring. While the 39-year-old never had the chance to correct this image, she finally may have earned an opportunity. Reportedly, there are talks going on to bring Jax back to WWE.

If this is true, we will look at four possible ways the Stamford-based promotion could book Nia Jax when she returns:

#4. Nia Jax feuds with Becky Lynch on RAW

Currently, Becky Lynch is involved in a feud with Trish Stratus. Over the last few months, Lynch and Stratus have been through a lot. It seems as if on August 14th in Canada, the two women will settle their rivalry once and for all on Monday Night RAW.

If that is the case, Lynch will need an opponent to feud with. This is where Nia Jax could come into play. Considering the 39-year-old is known to be a heel, feuding with Lynch would only be beneficial for her career. It would also be a good way of introducing Jax back on television.

#3. Teams up with Shotzi on SmackDown

Since shaving her head on Friday Night SmackDown, Shotzi's character has taken a turn toward a dark and mysterious side. While she has been scaring Bayley for now, Shotzi is still alone against the duo of Bayley and IYO SKY. To further add, Dakota Kai will also be a problem for Shotzi when she makes her return.

Hence, Shotzi will have to team up with someone if she has to fight Damage CTRL. Nia Jax could serve as the perfect tag team partner for Shotzi. While the latter executes the mind games and initiates psychological warfare, Jax can be the muscle of the team.

#2. Involves herself in the title scenario against Rhea Ripley

After beating Charlotte Flair to win the title at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has become a force to reckon with. The WWE Women's World Champion seems to be very dominant, and many wonders would be the first superstar to dethrone her. While a few have tried and failed, Nia Jax could be a good match.

One of the biggest factors in Ripley's success in wrestling has been her sheer strength. This is where many of the challengers have failed to match the Aussie. However, with Nia Jax, strength won't be an issue. If the two wrestlers collide, it will be interesting to see who walks out as the victor.

#1. Joins The Bloodline storyline in some capacity

Ever since Jimmy Uso attacked his brother Jey at SummerSlam, the WWE Universe has realized they can expect the unexpected from the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, if WWE chooses to add a female member to The Bloodline storyline on SmackDown, it won't come as a surprise.

In such a scenario, Nia Jax would be a great addition. While Jax belongs to the Peter Maivia side, Reigns comes under Amituanai Anoa'i. Even though they are not directly related, they are a family. Hence, seeing Jax involved in The Bloodline storyline in some capacity could be decent to watch.

