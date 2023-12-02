4 ways Nick Aldis can punish Randy Orton on SmackDown

In the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis successfully convinced Randy Orton to join the blue brand despite a lucrative offer from Adam Pearce for him to join RAW.

However, things took a turn for the worse for the SmackDown General Manager, as Randy Orton delivered an RKO during the concluding moments of the show.

While the likelihood of Orton facing immediate punishment seems low, given the distance from Royal Rumble 2024, the company may use this scenario to initiate an angle that could lead to consequences for The Viper in the future.

That said, let's discuss four ways the SmackDown General Manager might punish The Viper on Friday Nights after his actions.

#4. Nick Aldis might suspend Randy Orton

One potential scenario through which Nick might punish The Apex Predator is by suspending him from SmackDown, mirroring a similar instance where Kevin Owens faced suspension for violating rules set by Aldis. However, the actual reason behind the potential suspension might be different.

As we head towards Royal Rumble 2024, the anticipation of a collision between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton is building, especially after the recent warning from The Viper to the Tribal Chief on this week's episode of blue brand.

However, Roman is currently only announced to appear on three episodes of Friday Nights. If this match is set to take place, Reigns has limited time to build the storyline against Orton. However, if the veteran gets suspended, WWE could stretch this storyline until Royal Rumble without any timeline constraints.

#3. Nick Aldis might put a ban on Orton for Royal Rumble 2024

Another potential way for Nick to punish the 14-time World Champion is by imposing a ban on The Viper for Royal Rumble 2024. In this unfolding scenario, Paul Heyman might devise a master strategy to protect The Tribal Chief by convincing Nick Aldis to ban Randy Orton from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This strategic move allows The Bloodline to postpone the clash between Orton and Reigns within the company, effectively safeguarding the historic title reign of Roman Reigns.

The underlying reason behind Nick approving this ban could be seeking vengeance from The Viper for his attack on SmackDown.

#2. Nick Aldis might penalize Orton with heavy penalty

When Jey Uso attacked Jimmy Uso on SmackDown with his unauthorized appearance, the SmackDown General Manager imposed a fine of $10,000 on him. Similarly, a potential scenario might unfold with The Apex Predator, Randy Orton, getting penalized by Aldis by imposing a heavy penalty.

In the past, the company has showcased instances where stars faced substantial fines for attacking WWE officials or authorities, adding a layer of realism and consequences to the storyline.

This raises the stakes for Orton and adds an element of financial repercussion to his actions.

#1. Nick Aldis might book Randy Orton in a handicap match against The Bloodline

In another potential scenario, Aldis intentionally books Randy Orton against The Bloodline in a handicap match, with the ideal location being Royal Rumble 2024. This situation arises from Nick promising Orton the opportunity to face every member of the Samoan faction.

However, after being RKO'ed by the multi-time world champion, Aldis seeks vengeance by strategically booking Orton against the entire Bloodline.

This sets the stage for a match where Orton will face Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa all at once in a handicap match.