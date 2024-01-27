4 ways Roman Reigns can punish Jimmy Uso if he doesn't win the Royal Rumble Match

In just a few hours, Roman Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Besides this, Jimmy Uso is also gearing up to represent The Bloodline as he will enter the Men's Royal Rumble this year.

The stakes for Jimmy are higher as Paul Heyman already instructed him to win the traditional match and eventually bring the World Heavyweight Champion to the Samoan faction.

So it seems like if the Samoan star fails to win the 2024 Men's Rumble, he might face consequences. With that said, let's discuss four ways through which Roman Reigns might punish Jimmy Uso if he fails to achieve the assigned task.

#4. Roman Reigns might ban Jimmy Uso from his match

One of the potential ways through which Reigns might punish the Samoan twin is by banning him from the Fatal Four-Way title defense. The potential scenario could see The Tribal Chief frustrated by Jimmy Uso's loss in the Men's Rumble match.

This will eventually lead to The Tribal Chief imposing a restriction that he will not appear during his championship defense as a consequence.

However, this scenario will only unfold if the Men's Royal Rumble match happened in the show before Reigns' title defense at the event.

#3. The Tribal Chief might kick out Jimmy from The Bloodline

Another scenario that might unfold could see the Undisputed Champion completely kicking Jimmy from the Samoan faction due to his loss.

The Head of the Table might state that Jimmy is lowering The Bloodline's reputation from his loss. As a result, he is kicking Jimmy out of the Bloodline.

If this twist unfolds at the Royal Rumble show, then Jimmy might engage in a feud with Jey Uso for a potential WrestleMania dream showdown this year.

#2. Roman might order Jimmy to confront The Rock

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the potential matches that might add up to the card of WrestleMania 40. So, the company might use Jimmy Uso to move this feud forward after The People's Champion teased it on RAW Day 1.

The strategy will evolve as Reigns might punish the former Tag Team Champion by forcing him to confront The Great One.

The Head of the Table may express that Jimmy can't get the job done in the Men's Rumble match. As a result, he needs to settle the Rock problem and answer his call on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

#1. Reigns might banish Jimmy to Monday Night RAW

Jimmy Uso aided Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year to retain his Undisputed Title against Jey Uso.

After this, Jey moved to RAW, and Jimmy once again realigned himself with The Bloodline. However, after his loss in the over-the-top-rope battle tonight, Roman Reigns might banish Jimmy Uso from SmackDown and send him to the red brand.

This will further progress with Jimmy rejuvenating his rivalry against his Samoan twin for WrestleMania 40.

