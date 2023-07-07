4 Ways Solo Sikoa can turn his back on The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Since their loss at Money in the Bank, one would imagine that Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are in a tight spot. Going into the PLE, Reigns and Sikoa were expected to register a victory against The Usos. However, things took a terrible turn instead.

Not only did Reigns and Sikoa lose, but the former also got pinned for the first time in 1294 days. While this is a stat Reigns wouldn't want, another noticeable development was Sikoa's reactions during the match. From what was seen, the young Samoan seemed confused.

These reactions by Sikoa led to potential speculations about him betraying The Tribal Chief. Today in this article, we will look at 4 ways Solo Sikoa can turn his back on Roman Reigns:

#4. Solo Sikoa betrays Roman Reigns on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will be put on trial by The Usos. While nothing about the segment is clear yet, one would expect shocking events to take place, considering the magnitude of this event. This week's SmackDown will mark Reigns' first appearance on television after being pinned by Jey Uso.

It won't be a surprise to see Solo Sikoa turn his back on Reigns on SmackDown this week. After all, last week, SmackDown was the very event where Reigns laughed at the possibility of Sikoa becoming The Tribal Chief in the near future.

While the 30-year-old did not have the best reaction to it, these incidents can lead him to launch an attack on Reigns. If Sikoa is to turn his back on The Tribal Chief, this is certainly a possibility he could explore.

#3. Leaves rematch with The Usos mid-way

Losing at Money in the Bank is something that won't sit well with Roman Reigns. Taking into account the champion he is, Reigns would want to avenge his loss to The Usos. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see him propose for a rematch at SummerSlam or earlier.

If that happens, Sikoa can betray Reigns by leaving the match mid-way. This could be similar to how Shayna Baszler launched an attack on Ronda Rousey and broke her alliance mid-way at Money in the Bank.

If Sikoa chooses to do something like that, not only will it cost Reigns the match, but it would also be embarrassing for The Tribal Chief. Such a move could also lead to the end of The Bloodline.

#2. Manipulates Paul Heyman to become new Tribal Chief

If one remembers SummerSlam last year, one would also remember how after the PLE, Roman Reigns questioned Paul Heyman about his loyalty to The Bloodline. This happened because Brock Lesnar returned unexpectedly at SummerSlam in 2021. At MITB, too, Heyman was seen carrying belts with Lesnar's side plates.

This move could somewhere indicate that The Wiseman has something planned in his mind. In such a scenario, Sikoa could turn to Heyman and manipulate him so that Sikoa can become the next Tribal Chief.

At the end of the day, Solo Sikoa is an individual who will have to look beyond Roman Reigns at some point. Known to be a man of few words, Sikoa could use the help of Paul Heyman to be the next big thing in WWE.

#1. Costs Roman Reigns his title at SummerSlam

After Jey Uso became the first man to pin Roman Reigns in 1294 days, speculations about a match between Reigns and Jey at SummerSlam began. Not only that, but many also believe Jey could possibly be the one to dethrone Reigns from his crown.

While that is something hard to predict, Jey can certainly do it if Solo Sikoa turns his back on The Tribal Chief. If Reigns defends his title against Jey at SummerSlam, Sikoa can launch an attack on Reigns during the match, which will lead to a great betrayal story.

While all this is speculative for now, a betrayal from Solo Sikoa seems evident. For the first time in a very long time, Roman Reigns will have to watch his back from all corners. It will be very interesting to see how The Bloodline story unfolds in the coming weeks.

