4 ways The Judgment Day can be fixed

Once upon a time, there was no faction as dominant as The Judgment Day. Back when this faction had the likes of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, they were as good as The Bloodline, if not better. They also had the titles to prove it.

But today, with new members in their ranks, Judgment Day simply remains a shadow of its former self. There are visible cracks in the faction, and it seems like things will fall apart, and the faction will break at any given moment.

In this article, we will look at four ways in which The Judgment Day can be fixed again:

#4. The Judgment Day can add a new member

Even though The Judgment Day usually has the number's advantage, it isn't operating at its full capacity. JD McDonagh, one of the faction's longtime members, is currently out due to injury, and struggles within the faction have cropped up since McDonagh went out.

Maybe Judgment Day can fix its problems by adding a new member to the faction. This member could be someone from Monday Night RAW with whom Finn Balor would have no issue.

#3. Finn Balor wins the Intercontinental Championship

What made The Judgment Day great back in the day was the number of titles they held. At one point, Damian Priest had the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley had the Women's World Championship, and Finn Balor and JD McDonagh had the Tag Titles.

Today, however, this faction does not have a single title to show. Whether one wants to believe it or not, lack of gold is also a big issue in the decline of this faction. Hence, Balor winning the Intercontinental Championship could be an important fix.

#2. Big matches at WrestleMania

For a wrestler's stock to rise, there is no event like WrestleMania. A successful outing at The Show of Shows can change anyone's fortune. Therefore, WWE could look to book Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in important matches at WrestleMania 41.

Regardless of a win or loss, being in such high-profile matches would significantly increase the stock of Judgment Day. This could prove to be the major boost the faction is looking for and could also be an important part of the rebuilding process.

#1. Becky Lynch returns for a feud with Liv Morgan

The last time Becky Lynch was on WWE programming, she faced Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. However, Big Time Becks ended up losing this match due to interference from Morgan's on-screen love interest, Dominik Mysterio.

Since Lynch has been in hibernation since this defeat, now could be the perfect time for her to return and feud with Morgan leading up to WrestleMania 41. A match against someone like Lynch could be a big boost for Morgan, which in turn could also be positive for Judgment Day.

