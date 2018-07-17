4 ways to end Brock Lesnar's WWE career at SummerSlam

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9.73K // 17 Jul 2018, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A storm awaits us

Brock Lesnar, the current WWE Universal Champion has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons lately.

The box-office sensation's title reign continues to be a debate among legions of professional wrestling fans who do not acknowledge the Beast Incarnate's part-time schedule.

The schedule has however, tarnished the credibility of Raw's top prize, while the Intercontinental Championship continues to main event Monday night's.

Lesnar's appearance at UFC 226 shocked the entire wrestling world, with many reliable publications suggesting that the Universal Champion's days as a professional WWE wrestler are getting numbered.

Considering his part-time schedule is likely to wrap up by the SummerSlam hits, Vince McMahon could take this opportunity to put over a credible superstar that would take this company to a different stratosphere.

With Lesnar confirmed to fight in UFC in November, SummerSlam could be the night when we finally witness the end of Suplex City.

So, without any further ado, let's dive deep and predict 4 ways to end Brock Lesnar's WWE career at SummerSlam.

#1 Brock Lesnar wins the match at SummerSlam but relinquishes the title

Lesnar could leave WWE by relinquishing the Universal title

A more obvious possibility to end Brock Lesnar's WWE career at SummerSlam would be to allow him to win the main-event and go on to relinquish the championship, the night after the PPV.

Since the Universal Champion is scheduled to lock horns with Daniel Cormier in November, the 41-year old superstar would be looking to leave the company on a high note.

Whether Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, it would be ideal if the Beast maintains his credibility before he steps up into the octagon.

Scheduled to also appear on the Raw after SummerSlam, a victory at the biggest party of the summer could coerce the Beast to relinquish the title due to contractual obligations.

With Vince McMahon and his management looking for an ideal replacement to lead the company after Brock finishes, this option could be favorable for both parties as they move towards their own path after SummerSlam.

Page 1 of 4 Next