4 ways Triple H can shake up the WrestleMania 41 card on WWE SmackDown

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is gearing up for the company’s biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania 41. While the final match card is yet to be released, The Game could add a lot of weight to several matches to raise the stakes at the Show of Shows.

Here are four ways HHH can shake up the ‘Mania card on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#4 The Undisputed WWE Championship match could get a stipulation

John Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match and is on his way to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match is already expected to be a high-stakes affair as Cena has turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock, who would likely be at ringside to ensure Rhodes loses the match.

However, Triple H could add a stipulation to the match to make things interesting. He could either turn the match into a no-disqualification bout or enforce 'Final Boss Rules' in the match, like last year’s Bloodline Rules. The Game could be forced to add these changes by The Brahma Bull, who could be using his authority. Additionally, Triple H could add these changes to the match and declare that he has sold his soul to The Rock.

#3 Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could face dire consequences for losing

Kevin Owens’ reign of terror came to a standstill when Randy Orton returned to WWE at the Elimination Chamber. The Prizefighter was in the process of executing another Package Piledriver on Sami Zayn on the exposed ringside floor when The Viper walked into the arena.

The Apex Predator was the first victim of the banned wrestling move used by the former Universal Champion back in November 2024. A furious Orton is now back and even willing to introduce KO to the Legend Killer and Punt Kick him in the cranium.

The two superstars had previously fought at the 2024 Crown Jewel but the match resulted in a no contest and absolute chaos. To keep them in check this time, Triple H could put them in a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match. WWE could use this setup to end the feud conclusively and give Kevin Owens a break.

#2 WWE Tag Team Championship match could turn into a Fatal Four-Way

The tag team division on the WWE SmackDown brand has been seeing a lot of action and chaos. While DIY turned heel to win the belts, The Street Profits have also turned heel to win the gold for themselves. Additionally, The Motor City Machine Guns are mad over the way they lost the titles and want them back as soon as possible.

The tripartite feud between these three teams has also roped in Pretty Deadly and Los Garza into the equation. To give all the teams a fair chance, Triple H could make them compete in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41. Naturally, this would mean that one of the teams won’t be participating, adding to the stakes of the match.

#1 LA Knight could face his challengers in a ladder match

LA Knight became a two-time WWE United States Champion after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a title match a few weeks ago on SmackDown. However, this has once again made The Megastar a hot target for all the wrestlers aiming to win the title for themselves. Specifically, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Santos Escobar, and Jimmy Uso want the gold on their shoulders.

The King of Strong Style would also want to get back at Knight and win the championship for a fourth time. To accommodate these six superstars in the same match at WrestleMania 41, Triple H could make Knight defend his title in a ladder match.

This would make for an interesting match given all the competitors have great agility and high-flying moves. It would be interesting to see what The Game might unveil on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

