4 ways WWE can include Jade Cargill in Survivor Series WarGames

In September, the landscape of pro wrestling changed when WWE signed one of AEW's most dominant and popular performers, Jade Cargill.

The former TBS Champion is looking to become a household name in World Wrestling Entertainment as she joins the industry leader.

Despite having been a part of the company for just under two months and having already appeared on-screen, Cargill has yet to have a match. With Survivor Series: WarGames set to take place on November 25th, we are going to take a look at four potential ways WWE can use Jade Cargill at the premium live event.

#4. First in-ring promo

Following her signing for the company in September, Jade Cargill spoke to Sports Illustrated, where she revealed why she made the decision to leave AEW and join WWE.

"That means I have even more to prove," said Cargill. "I’m going to show there is no one like me. I've proved everybody wrong my entire life. That’s been my journey. I’m undeniable. Always bet on Jade. If people still don’t like me, I bet you they still tune in." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

One thing that fans have yet to see from her is have her appear in front of a live audience and deliver a promo to the fans, laying out her goals.

With Survivor Series having fewer matches on the card than a usual PLE, this would be a great opportunity for her to make her entrance, come down to the ring, and speak to the WWE Universe for the first time.

#3. Jade Cargill enters WarGames

The stand-out matches at the show will be the two WarGames matches, which will see a plethora of top stars enter both rings, with the squared circle surrounded by a giant steel cage.

Currently, the women's WarGames match has yet to be made official, despite this, it seems as though the team of IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Bayley will take on Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi.

With the latter team needing an extra pair of hands to take on their foes, this could be the perfect chance and stage for Jade Cargill to make her in-ring debut, giving her the opportunity to show fans what she can do.

#2. Interrupts Mami's post-match celebrations

One bout that is confirmed for Survivor Series: WarGames will be the Women's World Championship match between the title holder, Rhea Ripley, and the athletic, Zoey Stark.

Whilst nothing is ever guaranteed in the WWE, it seems almost a certainty that Rhea Ripley will retain her championship, as the company looks to keep her on top of the women's division, as its face.

However, after the match, she may finally face her biggest threat if Jade Cargill stuns the fans and interrupts Rhea's post-match celebrations, building up a future title match between the two.

During a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, the Women's World Champion shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill, as well as on facing off against Cargill down the line.

"I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other company, and she is fantastic. She believes in herself, and she is a star," said Ripley. "She believes she’s a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themself, they are very hard to stop. But I’m also Mami. So I’m waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it’s gonna be a very exciting match. Just to have someone that’s so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge, and I’m waiting for that day." [H/T: WrestleZone]

#1. WWE's newest star shares a moment with one of the company's biggest stars

Another top star that fans would love to see Jade Cargill face off against in WWE, is perhaps the biggest name in the women's division, Becky Lynch.

The two briefly shared a interaction backstage on an episode on Monday Night RAW, and while their staredown was short, it certainly got fans hyped to see them face off in the future.

Speaking to the New York Post Lynch shared her thoughts on the arrival of Jade Cargill in the WWE.

"I watch all the products. I think it’s great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She’s a star. It’s more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their as**es." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Over the past few years, Becky has established herself as a huge star both in and out of the company. If WWE is serious about having Cargill as a top name in the future, having her compete against Lynch in her first match would be a wise choice.

