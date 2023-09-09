4 ways WWE could utilize Carlito on SmackDown 

Back in June, reports of Carlito signing with WWE went viral on social media. After making an appearance at Backlash to help the LWO fight The Judgment Day, Carlito's full-time return to the Stamford-based promotion was highly anticipated. But, this did not happen, and many believed the reports were untrue.

However, as per a recent report, Carlito signed with WWE back in July. The reason he hasn't made his debut yet is because the promotion hasn't figured out what they wish to do with him. Once they figure out a direction for the Puerto Rican wrestler, fans can expect to see him on TV.

Expand Tweet

In this article, we will look at four ways WWE could use Carlito on Friday Night SmackDown:

#4. Carlito could be given The Grayson Waller rub on his WWE return

In recent months Grayson Waller has been a part of several memorable segments in WWE. From getting on the bad side of legends like John Cena and Edge to performing in the main event on SmackDown, the Australian star is having quite a time in his wrestling career. As each day passes, Waller continues to establish himself as a strong heel.

In such a scenario, it would be great to see a feud between Carlito and Grayson Waller. The former could appear on Waller's talk show, which could lead to a feud between the two. If WWE books this match, it would also lead to Waller becoming an even bigger heel.

#3. Feud with Bobby Lashley

Unlike Carlito, one guy who has made his return to WWE is Bobby Lashley. On SmackDown, Lashley has been teaming up with the Street Profits to the excitement of several fans. However, recent reports suggest WWE looks to turn the 47-year-old into a heel.

If this is true, Carlito would be the perfect face for Lashley to feud with. Given the pops he received, the Puerto Rican wrestler would receive a huge reaction from the crowd. In one way or the other, Lashley and his faction would also have a chance of establishing themselves as proper heels.

#2. Introduce Carlito as a heel

As per several speculations, Cody Rhodes will be joining SmackDown as compensation for Jey Uso. If this happens, Rhodes will need a feud on the blue brand. Given that The American Nightmare is one of the top faces in the company, it would only make sense for him to face a great heel.

This is where Carlito could come in. Back in the day, the 44-year-old was one of the best heels in the Stamford-based promotion. If WWE wants to book an opponent for Rhodes, it would be perfect for Carlito to turn heel and lock horns with the 8-time champion.

#1. Join Latino World Order

At Backlash 2023, Rey Mysterio and the LWO were under attack from The Judgment Day. Just when fans felt there was no hope for the faction to be saved, Carlito made his return to the Stamford-based promotion and surprised many by attacking the heel faction.

Hence, if Carlito is to return to SmackDown, it would make perfect sense for him to join LWO. Given his heritage and the current members in the faction, the former Intercontinental Champion would thrive at LWO. If this scenario takes place, the Latino World Order would have another great leader apart from Rey Mysterio.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.