3 wrestlers you may have forgot who were once managed by Paul Heyman

If you look back at all of the legendary managers throughout the history of professional wrestling, very few, if any, have had the success that Paul Heyman has enjoyed. He has been an advocate for Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

There is a whos who list of legendary wrestlers that have had the honor of having Heyman in their corner. With that said, there are also several legendary and popular superstars that many fans have probably forgotten that Heyman managed at one point or another. Today, we take a look at three of the names managed by Heyman that you could have forgotten about.

#3 Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli)

The Swiss Superman Cesaro

Cesaro joined WWE in 2011, after a very successful run as one of the premier independent wrestlers in the world. His WWE run was questionable in regards to him being allowed to showcase just how phenomenal he is in the ring.

Following WrestleMania 30, Cesaro allied with Paul Heyman after turning on his former manager, Zeb Colter. Despite his partnership with Heyman only being brief, Heyman provided a solid platform for Cesaro moving forward.

Where is he now?

Cesaro's 11-year WWE run quietly came to an end after his contract expired in late February 2022. Cesaro made his surprise AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in an instant classic match. Cesaro is once again wrestling under his real name, Claudio Castagnoli.

Most recently, Claudio Castagnoli captured the Ring of Honor World Championship after defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23, 2022.

#2 The Big Show

Some people may not recall the time in which Heyman was the voice of The Big Show.

The Big Show made his WWE debut in early 1999, following a successful run with WCW. The Big Show was an instant star with WWE and in 2002, The Big Show found himself in an unlikely alliance with Paul Heyman. Heyman would help Show defeat Brock Lesnar at the 2002 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view after Paul Turned on Lesnar.

Heyman's time with The Big Show was relatively short-lived as he would eventually betray The Big Show in favor of a new partnership with Kurt Angle roughly a month later.

Where is he now?

The Big Show made his final WWE appearance during the RAW Legends show on January 4, 2021. He left the company shortly thereafter, citing creative differences as the reason for leaving WWE. He has since made the jump to AEW as a commentator for AEW Dark, as well as occasional appearances for Dynamite. It is also worth noting that he is now being referred to by his real name, Paul Wight.

#1 Mean Mark Callous(The Undertaker)

It may be a surprise, but Heyman once managed the dead man!

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the most iconic superstars in professional wrestling history. While most fans remember him for his legendary run with WWE, Taker cut his teeth many years ago as 'Mean Mark Callous.'

In 1990, Paul Heyman took a young Mark Callous under his wing while working for WCW. Heyman worked with Mark through some of his best pre-WWE matches, such as his bout against Brian Pillman at the 1990 WCW Clash of the Champions. Paul Heyman was not able to hold onto Mean Mark for too long in WCW, as WWE had plans for the future Hall of Famer.

Where is he now?

The Undertaker officially retired in 2020 at Survivor Series. At the end of the event, WWE held an appreciation-retirement ceremony for The Deadman. Several of The Undertaker's former friends and foes were in attendance to wish him well as he capped off a 30-year WWE career. Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2022.

