4 WWE betrayals you won’t see coming at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI

By Love Verma
Published Oct 27, 2025 03:37 GMT
Randy Orton and Finn Balor. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; WWE India Instagram]
Randy Orton and Finn Balor in picture. [Image credits: WWE.com & WWE India Instagram]

On November 1, WWE will host its latest Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, UT. The Triple H-led promotion has already announced major matches for the show, including a vacant World Heavyweight Championship showdown between CM Punk and Jey Uso.

Ad

At recent SNME shows, fans witnessed major surprises and unexpected betrayals unfold. In this article, we will look at four WWE betrayals that could shock the world at the upcoming special event.

#4. Randy Orton could finally betray Cody Rhodes

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. However, Randy Orton might surprise the world by betraying his real-life friend. Over the past few SmackDown episodes, The Viper has been notably absent from the show, but WWE could have a surprise in store for us.

Orton might possibly return at SNME and help The American Nightmare to defeat The Scottish Warrior, only to betray him later. The Apex Predator could attack Rhodes during his post-match celebration and finally challenge him for the title.

Ad

#3. Jey Uso could betray The Bloodline and join The Vision

Ad

Jey Uso's situation on Monday Night RAW is intriguing, especially after he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Men's Battle Royal last week. Now, The YEET Master appears to have no interest in being in alliance with Jimmy or Roman Reigns.

This increases the likelihood of Jey betraying the OG Bloodline members and officially joining hands with The Vision. It could happen when The Vision members help Jey secure the victory over The Second City Saint.

Ad

Following this, the Samoan star could join the alliance of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed and might emerge as their newest leader.

#2. Finn Balor could finally snap on Dominik Mysterio

As of writing, Dominik Mysterio is not set to defend his Intercontinental Championship at SNME. However, if Dom Dom puts his title on the line, Finn Balor might be ready to betray The Judgment Day member. The former Universal Champion is no longer the World Tag Team Champion, and Dominik was a major reason behind it.

Ad

When the IC Champion pointed out that Adam Pearce only forced him to defend the gold, the RAW General Manager announced a World Tag Team Title match for Balor and JD McDonagh.

This resulted in them losing their titles to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Even Balor pointed it out before his title defense on the red brand. This all increases the chances that Finn might not hesitate to cost Dominik at Saturday Night's Main Event if he defends his mid-card championship on the show.

Ad

#1. Becky Lynch could betray Seth Rollins and join The Vision at WWE SNME

Ad

Although it's unlikely, Becky Lynch might betray Seth Rollins and reunite with The Vision. The Man joined The Vision at Clash in Paris, where she helped her husband to emerge as the victor in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Following Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed's betrayal of Rollins, Becky already issued a warning to The Oracle about potential consequences. However, a surprise could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event when Lynch joins the new version of The Vision and eventually betrays Rollins.

This could be done to add more dynamics to the storyline of the villainous faction in WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications