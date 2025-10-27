4 WWE betrayals you won’t see coming at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI

On November 1, WWE will host its latest Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, UT. The Triple H-led promotion has already announced major matches for the show, including a vacant World Heavyweight Championship showdown between CM Punk and Jey Uso.At recent SNME shows, fans witnessed major surprises and unexpected betrayals unfold. In this article, we will look at four WWE betrayals that could shock the world at the upcoming special event.#4. Randy Orton could finally betray Cody RhodesCody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. However, Randy Orton might surprise the world by betraying his real-life friend. Over the past few SmackDown episodes, The Viper has been notably absent from the show, but WWE could have a surprise in store for us. Orton might possibly return at SNME and help The American Nightmare to defeat The Scottish Warrior, only to betray him later. The Apex Predator could attack Rhodes during his post-match celebration and finally challenge him for the title.#3. Jey Uso could betray The Bloodline and join The Vision𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓸𝓴𝔂 𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷 🍁 | TATER SZN @MONROESVISIONLINKA full blown heel, serious &amp;amp;amp; ruthless Jey Uso is exactly what WWE needs right now. @TripleH please do the thing. 🙏Jey Uso's situation on Monday Night RAW is intriguing, especially after he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Men's Battle Royal last week. Now, The YEET Master appears to have no interest in being in alliance with Jimmy or Roman Reigns.This increases the likelihood of Jey betraying the OG Bloodline members and officially joining hands with The Vision. It could happen when The Vision members help Jey secure the victory over The Second City Saint.Following this, the Samoan star could join the alliance of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed and might emerge as their newest leader.#2. Finn Balor could finally snap on Dominik MysterioAs of writing, Dominik Mysterio is not set to defend his Intercontinental Championship at SNME. However, if Dom Dom puts his title on the line, Finn Balor might be ready to betray The Judgment Day member. The former Universal Champion is no longer the World Tag Team Champion, and Dominik was a major reason behind it.When the IC Champion pointed out that Adam Pearce only forced him to defend the gold, the RAW General Manager announced a World Tag Team Title match for Balor and JD McDonagh.This resulted in them losing their titles to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Even Balor pointed it out before his title defense on the red brand. This all increases the chances that Finn might not hesitate to cost Dominik at Saturday Night's Main Event if he defends his mid-card championship on the show.#1. Becky Lynch could betray Seth Rollins and join The Vision at WWE SNMEGeneration @GEnErationalllLINK“Listen to me you penguin faced prick” “He didn’t need you, he used you” “He’s not gonna kill, you’re just gonna wish that he had” BECKY LYNCH JUST TORE RIGHT INTO PAUL HEYMAN LMAO #WWERawAlthough it's unlikely, Becky Lynch might betray Seth Rollins and reunite with The Vision. The Man joined The Vision at Clash in Paris, where she helped her husband to emerge as the victor in a Fatal Four-Way match.Following Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed's betrayal of Rollins, Becky already issued a warning to The Oracle about potential consequences. However, a surprise could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event when Lynch joins the new version of The Vision and eventually betrays Rollins.This could be done to add more dynamics to the storyline of the villainous faction in WWE.